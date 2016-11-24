‘Ye and the troubling pursuit of perfection

CAROLINE RAVELLO

Mental health expert

Usually, I only allow myself cursory glances to the life and conduct of the “stars” or to entertainment news, but the recent headlines on Kanye West got my attention. I stopped to read because the stories were using expressions like “sleep deprivation”, “anxiety”, “meltdown”, “stress” and other suggestions as to West’s diagnosis.

As a researcher, advocate, and mental public health professional bent towards issues of the mind, the mind’s impact on the body and vice versa, West’s story caught my interest, especially the one that alluded to a “spiritual meltdown.”

Kanye reportedly was hospitalised for exhaustion but msn.com wrote, “a source tells People he ‘feels like he’s under spiritual attack’.”

“Sometimes, darkness creeps in, and Kanye wrestles against it,” said the source. He talks about that a lot. It’s exhausting, and it takes everything he’s got. He’s just so tired now; he’s very low energy and feels like there’s a grieving in his spirit. It’s very hard to explain, but something has happened recently, where he’s not the ‘Ye that everyone knows.”

I do not dispute the realm of the spirit nor do I doubt the evil that exists; I have seen some. But I had a serious concern for the dimension this issue was about to take, one to which many default when confronted with the apparent illnesses of the mind.

There is a place for spiritual awareness and cognisance in everyone’s life but I remain generally concerned, worried even, when deference to the realm is accepted over the reality of what our bodies and minds are saying.

Then law enforcement sources said the call from his doctor Dr Michael Farzam came in as a male with mental illness. Using an alias, his doctor said, the male “suffers from temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.”

While I have no knowledge of Kanye’s mind, I am panicked about his mental wellbeing when he is described as a “perfectionist” for whom “the relentless publicity and stress of creativity may be too much”, working “like a ringmaster at a never-ending cultural circus,” in a “consuming state of being.”

I wish West the best intervention and recovery, but I’m inclined to go with his physician’s diagnosis and wish that he would set aside all prejudices and get the help he needs, spiritual and psychiatric.