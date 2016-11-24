Alta’s growth to continue into 2017

Today we continue with our Year in Review which was first presented to members of Alta at our annual general meeting earlier this month. Last week we looked at the growth in our student numbers and development of tutors over the past year. We hope this continues into 2017.

Anti-stigma campaign

This year Alta has amassed an arsenal of media products that can be used and re-used to get our message to both readers and non-readers. The campaign was centred on the theme My Story and produced:

• 12 radio ads which told our students’ stories including why they didn’t master reading. These were aired on nine radio stations around the country and received positive feedback.

• A television commercial with a twist which aired on TV6 and at MovieTowne. The ad also proved popular on social media, where it received over 12,000 interactions with people in T&T.

• Six short videos of current and past students telling their stories. These were shared on our social media pages and engaged over 6,000 people.

Community outreach campaign

The communication tools we used, along with posters and interviews on radio & TV ensured that our student recruitment at the libraries was a success. However, in order to increase our reach in certain regions and communities and boost student numbers in certain venues, immediately following registration we set out to make direct community links. Alta’s Regional Coordinators began rallying Alta Ambassadors around the country to spread the word about community classes at various community events, and in communal spaces such as Massy Stores, PTA meetings, malls, downtown Port-of-Spain, government ministries and businesses. This brought in a number of students.

Social media

Our social media presence has gone up with more than 3,000 followers on Facebook and the launch of our Instagram page which now has over 200 likes. We have ensured a consistent brand personality across platforms and have been using our social media to keep in contact with current and potential tutors, as well as friends of Alta, who engage with our posts frequently. Follow us on social media: Alta TT.

Outreach

Outreach was not limited to student registration, as over the past year we have made links with a range of agencies. Among others, Alta Ambassadors have spread awareness at:

• TT Pro-League games in stadiums around the country

• Employee week at the Hilton Hotel

• Arrive Alive meetings in North and South Trinidad

• A number of health and wellness fairs in East, Central and South Trinidad.

We thank all media houses, companies, organisations and individuals who contributed to Alta’s successful recruitment campaigns this year and look forward to a continued partnership in 2017.

