ECLIFF ELIE SCORES with Timba

Soca stars Kees Dieffenthaller and Shurwayne Winchester, entertainer Sunny Bling and T&T national football captain Kenwyne Jones walked the catwalk when designer Ecliff Elie showed off his latest collection at the Normandie Hotel, St Ann’s, on Tuesday.

The highly-anticipated collection was called Timba and it was influenced by the music of Cuba.

Prior to the show, Elie told the T&T Guardian, “Men don’t like to wear imitation clothing. Men like to wear original thing,” said Elie.

“I positioned my brand as a strong brand, so it’s respected and men really appreciate wearing my stuff.”

Elie and his team individually tailor suits for weddings, graduations and other special occasions. They also produce handkerchiefs and ties.

The collection can be found at Elie’s outlets including Arima—Elie’s home town, and at the Normandie Hotel, St Ann’s.