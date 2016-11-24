A magnificent night of music

Magnificent is the only word I can find to describe Constellations II, staged by Massy Trinidad All Stars at Queen’s Hall, last Saturday. A follow up to Constellations I, staged by the Duke Street street orchestra at Church of Our Lady of the Rosary last month, this edition featured a programme of mixed performances showcasing voice, pan and other conventional instruments.

Doing a wonderful job as show host by maintaining a seamless programme, Gerelle Forbes gave the packed venue snippets of All Stars’ illustrious history dating back to the band’s previous metamorphosis during an 80-year span.

All Stars opened the evening in a dramatic fanfare performing Strauss’ Sunrise Fanfare (Thus Spoke Zarathustra), conducted by Deryck Nurse. Its musicians resplendent in gray ensembles, the band then played a perfect interpretation of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Air on a G String. So excellent was the performance of this piece, one could only imagine had this been the final of a Steelband Music Festival, it would have taken something special to better All Stars.

Memory was next, followed by In a Monastery Garden, delivered with bird calls and bells, and imbued by the remarkable vocals of Raymond Edwards and Nigel Floyd. The duo also sang This is the Moment, a piece immortalised in Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden’s musical Jekyll & Hyde.

The classical mood was maintained by young guest artiste 16-year-old Rasheed Guy’s interpretation of Flight of the Bumblebee, an orchestral interlude written by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

The relatively newly formed Trinidad All Stars Youth Steel Orchestra showed its competence by performing The Prayer and This Christmas, under the baton of Kygel Benjamin. More youth followed as Caleb Hart, a young artiste who had only entered the All Stars “family” the previous Tuesday, accompanied himself on guitar to sing a ditty entitled Family. He was rewarded with tumultuous applause.

Young saxophonist Daniel Ryan, a Grade 8 musician, was accompanied by All Stars when he played John Lennon’s Imagine. The steel orchestra showed why it is a multiple Steelband Music Festival champion when Nurse led the band through Von Suppe’s Morning, Noon and Night. At the point, mainly because of the exhilarating music, patrons and musicians alike needed to take a breather and intermission was called.

Upon the resumption of the show, Dane Gulston and Friends, inclusive of Adrian Philbert and Clive Telemaque performed a few items, followed by Trinidad All Stars doing Ballet Switch, a medley of excerpts from Swan Lake, Waltz of the Flowers, Children’s March, Czardas, Dance of the Moorish Slave and Sabre Dance.

Ryan made a second appearance, joining All Stars for the popular Samba de Orfeu. Renowned guitarist Joey Rivers then joined the steelband for O Holly Night, played on acoustic guitar, and Christmas is Yours, for which he switched to electronic guitar.

Briefly departing from the music, All Stars busy body Staci-Ann Patrick administered the presentation of gifts to the night’s two conductors and introduced retiring All Stars leader Beresford “Berry” Hunte, under whose leadership the band hosted three editions of Classical Jewels, won Pan is Beautiful and National Panorama titles, and strengthened the band’s relationship with its sponsor. Hunte, also managed the band’s tours to several overseas destinations. Hunte was given his gift by incoming All Stars manager Nigel Williams.

On a light note, Patrick announced that All Stars would do another first as a steelband, and patrons seemed quite surprised, when its members did the very popular Mannequin Challenge.

For a finale, All Stars played Dance a Cachua, a piece which solicited total audience participation. And so, as it started, Constellations II ended with fanfare, something that is synonymous with all previous productions of this magnitude that All Stars has staged. Constellations II was not just an assemblage of magnificent music but it was a nova of sustained incandescent intensity.

Masimba resists challenge

Lutalo Masimba resisted a stout challenge on Sunday to retain the presidency of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco). Challenged by Winston Peters (Gypsy) and Morel Peters (Luta), Masimba, artistically known as Brother Resistance, will sit the leadership seat for the next three years.

Tuco national elections were held at the VIP Lounge of the National Carnival Commission (NCC), at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain and was held in a cordial manner, with calypsonians from across Trinidad converging all day at the venue, joined via Skype by their colleagues in Tobago.

Popular calypsonians also vying for posts included Explainer, Duane O’Connor, Abbi Blackman, Twiggy, Delamo, Ras Kommanda, de Mighty Trini and Lady Adana. Divas Cabaret International calypso tent owner Dr Rudolph Ottley was defeated by Lennox London in the race for Marketing Manager, while Ras Kommanda replaced Karega Mandela as Tuco’s PRO.

The new Tuco executive includes Ainsley King (vice president); Kassman (general secretary); Shirlaine Hendrickson (assistant general secretary); Lasana (treasurer); Anthony Johnson (assistant treasurer); Devon Seale (assistant PRO); Calypso Kerr (Welfare Officer); Meagan Sylvester (Education and Research Officer); and; Twiggy and Joseph Adams (Trustees).

Parang Down the Islands

You are invited, tomorrow, to take the Water Taxi on a journey to Ponche de Crème and Parang on Nelson Island in the spirit of the Christmas season. Hosted by The National Trust of T&T, patrons are invited to tour the island, see exhibitions and enjoy live performances by Los Alumnos de San Juan and Los Amigos Cantadores.

Los Alumnos de San Juan, the nine-time National Parang champion, features Parang Queen from 1997 to 2012 Alicia Jaggasar as its lead vocalist and cuatro player.

Los Amigos Cantadores keeps the tradition alive with their electrifying performances of traditional parang. They have represented T&T in Hartford Connecticut conducting a series of workshops on the traditions of parang in T&T.

Tickets are available at the office of the National Trust, Sterling Building, 68-70 Sackville Street, Port-of-Spain, and the Water Taxi Terminals North and South.

For further information, call 225-4750 or 277-6105.