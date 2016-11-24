Tales from a globe-trotting couple

Caribbean people have long been written about by foreign travel writers. With their new book, Travels with a Husband, husband and wife team Patricia Mohammed and Rex Dixon present readers with a distinctly Trinidadian perspective on their travels around the world.

The book will be launched on November 29 at Soft Box Studios Gallery, Alcazar Street, St Clair, supported by an exhibition of Dixon’s travel and relationship inspired artwork. It is the first major collaboration of this nature for authors Mohammed and Dixon, who have shared a two decade long creative partnership.

Trinidad-born author Mohammed is a scholar and filmmaker, currently serving as Professor of Gender and Cultural Studies at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad. Dixon, born in London, England, has lived in worked in the Caribbean since 1985, and is a globally renowned artist.

A release said Travels with a Husband follows the journeys of Mohammed and Dixon throughout some of the most intriguing corners of the world, including Australia, India, Namibia, Northern Ireland, The Hague, and several Caribbean islands including Trinidad and Jamaica where they both have lived for various periods.

Infused with a compelling blend of humour and poignancy, and presented in an entertaining mix of writing styles, the book explores the escapades and trials of the couple as they navigate new territories and experiences. Curating memories of over two decades, Travels with a Husband reflects the lighter side of travel and relationships, all written from a familiar perspective which local readers will relate to easily.

Mohammed and Dixon’s distinctive styles, combining the intellectual and artistic, meld throughout the book. Prose and verse are complemented by Dixon’s striking and sometimes quirky artwork. As much a travelogue as it is journey of a relationship presented both visually and through the written word, Travels with a Husband is set to appeal to a wide range of readers.

Mohammed noted the importance of returning the foreign gaze in such a book. “As Caribbean people, we largely experience the world as consumers of other cultures that have shaped our tastes” she stated.

“With Travels with a Husband, we have a work which shows us the world through our own eyes. This work signals a radical progression in the importance we Caribbean people place on ourselves as world citizens.”