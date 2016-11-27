CLYNE, JESSIE (née Macfar-lane), aged 87 years, of 10Golda Meir Gardens, DiegoMartin died in Miami on Octo-ber 24th, 2016. Beloved wifeof John Clyne. Mother of Di-ana, Reggie and Robert.Mother-in-law of Ruth andGary. Grandmother of 4.Great-grandmother of 6.

Sister of Margaret De Souza; Douglas, John, Gerald, Indra, Theodore & Romano Macfar-lane; Miriam Noel; JeanShepherd; Maria Williams;and Irma De Lima, CynthiaSeegobin and DoloresThompson (deceased). God-mother of Theresa Thomp-son-Beard and Professor GaryGarcia. Aunt of the De Limas,De Souzas, Garcias, Macfar-lanes, Seegobins, Shepherdsand Thompsons. Relative ofthe Attales, Clynes, Leibas,Newallos, Rousseaus, Sosas,Stewarts.

A 40- day Memorial Mass will be held on SaturdayDecember 3rd, 2016 at St. An-thony's R.C. Church, MorneCoco Road, Petit Valley at9.00 A.M