Planting Zaveza’s seed

Valdeen Shears-Neptune

With a bubbly personality, an uncanny sense of determination, foresight, and hard work, the trendsetting fashionista is now the very proud owner of Zaveza, a line of hand-painted, often three-dimensional wooden jewelry with an African influence.

While family and friends felt Holdip should have done like her parents who are academics and stay in the corporate world, even become a lawyer, she was determined to follow her creative spirit and do her own thing.

Perseverance paid off earlier this year when she pitched her company for investment on the local show, Planting Seeds on CNC3.

Holdip, born in St Kitts but raised between Trinidad and Grenada, was offered an investment for 25 per cent of her company. This also came with invaluable guidance and advice from both Kristine Thompson, co-owner of the Chuck E Cheese franchise and Maria Daniel, a partner at Ernst and Young.

She is now branching off to a line of sandals, expected to be launched early next month, and plans to take the Caribbean and UK by storm.

While this may sound like a lot of glitz and glam, Holdip said business was a big sacrifice.

With her trademark dimpled smile, she recalled her first set of business cards in 2014, when she now started, were handwritten at home. She simply could not afford to have them professionally done.

Two years later, Holdip was able to give clients and customers her own customised branded business cards.

As simple as it may seem for some, for Holdip this was a remarkable achievement and a reminder of the challenges she faced early in her career.

“I remember distinctly knowing that even with no job and no real home of my own, I just would not give up. It would have been too easy and I would have suffered back in a corporate world. I am creative and while this may often mean to endure, it also makes me more appreciative and mindful of the struggles I had to go through to reach where I am at and still going,” said Holdip.

In 2014, with the remainder of her severance pay from a prominent insurance firm, Holdip started job hunting.

One month later, even though she secured a job as a manager, she said she hated “every minute of it”.

Holdip found solace in her hobby which was jewelry making. She later set out to formalise it, naming her business Korporate Kouture, and began producing some conservative pieces for co-workers and herself to accessorise their company’s uniforms.

She spent many days and nights doing research and pitching her product to global magazines.

Using her God-given talent, Holdip later produced over 300 unique earrings to ship off to Mercedes Benz Amsterdam Fashion Week. While she did not make money out of this venture, she was able to establish contacts and benefited from international networking opportunities.

Continuing to create unique pieces, she later emerged a finalist in an exporTT event, ModeTT, which opened doors for her to now have her earrings in Guadeloupe and Martinique.

The opportunity also saw her featured in the global fashion publication Mode Mood Mode Magazine, which is sold in Paris and Canada.

Holdip signed up for an exporTT opportunity in October 2015 called Fit4Europe.

It was hardly smooth sailing from there, as she recalled being disappointed when expected sales for the Christmas season did not materialise.

Good news came a few months later.

“I got a call in June 2016 stating that I was chosen to be part of the mission that got to go to Europe. I went to England and France in September 2016.”

Opportunity knocks

Another opportunity knocked.

“That’s where Planting Seeds came in. One of my customers/friends sent me a link to sign up for a potential investment opportunity. I did it, because you don’t let opportunities pass you by. I forgot I signed up for it till a day in May 2016, I got an email stating that they never received my business plan and the deadline was in two days. Due to things being so bad financially, I was staying by a friend because I could not even pay my rent,” she remembered.

Her request for a three-day extension was favoured and she proudly produced the 47-page business plan three days later.

Armed with confidence and an assortment of her jewelry, Holdip was not about to leave the negotiating room empty-handed. Holdip was able to sway the judges into offering her a $100,000 investment for a 25 per cent stake in Zaveza.

Even though the investment from Planting Seeds was not immediate, it reinforced her will to succeed.

“I stopped looking at how hard life was and started looking at what was already at my disposal and how best to make it work for me.”

A few months later in Europe, she learnt “the true value of my company”.

Holdip learnt the value of sharing through her trip to London and formed the Facebook platform, “Female Entrepreneurs of the Caribbean,” a community where stories and opportunities are shared and members encourage each other through hardships.

Holdip lamented that creative people often take the value of their gifts for granted. She continues to loving and nurturing her talent.

I stopped looking at how hard life was and started looking at what was already at my disposal and how best to make it work for me.