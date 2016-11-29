Bhangra from India this week

If you enjoy the stirring, high-energy music and cheerful dance moves of bhangra, then you can look forward to The Asian Punjabi Folk Dance Club who are now in Trinidad on a visit. They will be performing this Wednesday in Debe, this Thursday in Sangre Grande, this Friday at UWI in St Augustine, and this Saturday at the Divali Nagar site.

Led by the fit, enthusiastic dance teacher and choreographer Shri Ashwani Kumar Sharma, the Asian Punjabi Folk Dance Club does several kinds of dance, including folk, bhangra, jhumar, jindua, giddha, malwai giddha, and the Indian harvest dance called “Kirti Di Kuli”.

The 12-member troupe participates in cultural and social festivals in India as well as internationally, and their visit here is sponsored by the Government of India. The T&T concerts are a collaboration between the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-Operation (which is the cultural arm of the Indian High Commission) and the T&T Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

A release from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute explains that bhangra, originating from the Punjab in northern India, dates back many centuries. Villagers always danced and sang as part of their way of life in this area which historically was a strong farming area. It has been said that bhangra and its music originated from the farmers who sang while tending their fields, sowing the seeds and cutting the crops at harvest time to take to the markets.

After 1947, millions of people were relocated between the new nations of India. The Sikh and Hindu people moved to Punjab, where the free form of traditional bhangra developed in the 1950s. Free form traditional bhangra developed during stage performances which incorporated traditional bhangra moves and also included sequences from other Punjabi dances.

The Maharaja of Patiala requested a staged performance of bhangra in 1953. The first significant developers of this style were a dance troupe led by brothers from the Deepak family of Sunam (Manohar, Avtar and Gurbachan) and the dhol player Bhana Ram Sunami.

Traditional bhangra was performed on the national stage for the first time in 1954 on India’s Republic Day celebrations. Bhangra grew in popularity during the 1950s and attained a standardized form by the 1970s. Thereafter, traditional bhangra was exported to other countries by Punjabi emigrants.

By the 1990s, modern bhangra was being staged in the Punjabi diaspora, often characterized by a fusion with Western dance styles and the use of pre-recorded audio mixes. Since the 1990s, universities and other organizations have held annual modern bhangra dance competitions in many places, including the United States, Canada, England, and Australia. At these competitions, young Punjabis, other South Asians, and people with no South Asian background at all, compete for money and trophies.