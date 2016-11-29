When Maia Labastide entered Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS) in Form 1 over five years ago, her new classmates had never heard about Holistic Primary School. As time went by, they questioned not only the location of the school but the Holistic curriculum. When her peers queried the source of her knowledge, Maia responded with one word, “Holistic!”

At present, Maia is a lower Sixth Form student at BAHS studying English Literature, Sociology, Visual Art and Communication Studies. She sings in the internationally acclaimed BAHS Choir and still maintains her relationship with Holistic as electric bass player in the award winning Holistic Music School Band. She is a Holistic student who knows her strengths.

Maia and other Holistic students continue to benefit from the power of Holistic education from 2002 to present. Holistic Music School, Preschool and Primary School, headed by Dr Pat Dardaine, continue to offer a variety of programmes for families who are seeking an alternative education for their children. Parents are particularly interested in the small student to staff ratios.

The power of Holistic education to date has included over 90 per cent SEA placement in seven-year schools, top 200 SEA students, multiple awards in music, swimming, Triathlon and Visual Art in addition to several national open and additional scholarship winners from the Holistic Music School Band. More importantly, Holistic develops growth and skills that will last a lifetime.

The pre-school curriculum follows a combination of the Early Years Foundation Stage UK programme supported by Numicon Mathematics and Read, Write Inc. The primary school curriculum includes Mathematics, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies, Visual & Performing Arts (Instrumental & Vocal Music, Drama, Dance), Physical Education, Values, Character & Citizenship Education, Agricultural Science and Spanish—Ministry of Education, Primary Curriculum Revision 2014. Additional optional co-curricular areas include swimming, yoga, cricket, football, chess, craft, Carnival arts, choir and instrumental ensembles —string, brass, steelpan, African and snare drums.

A major component of Holistic education is a nutritious vegan lunch and fruit or whole grain snacks, sustaining healthy bodies and healthy minds. From 2005 to 2016, meals were prepared by the Holistic kitchen staff under the guidance of Chef Valarey Boulan. During this current academic year Boulan is establishing a food and nutrition programme at Holistic. Vegan lunches are now catered daily by L’agniappe Bakery and Café.

The Holistic After-school Music Programme includes instruction on piano, recorder, guitar, drums, steelpan, violin, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, saxophone and voice. Theme-based vacation workshops—Atelier—are also offered in July and December. This Christmas vacation, students will continue to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM).

In September, 18 Holistic primary school students entered secondary school. Like 2011 graduate Maia Labastide they are 18 holistic individuals who continue to develop the power of Holistic education within.

Parents interested in learning more about Holistic education and attending the Holistic Open House next month can call 621-1659 or 621-0428.