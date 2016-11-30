It’s okay to talk about suicide

An important aspect about the determinants of suicide is the much-researched role of media impact on the suicide rate. As I discussed the subject, I noted opposing views to commenting in the media on suicide, a few suggesting that such headlines were thought to increase incidence.

The thing I have learned in the last year of academia, and more specifically in my investigations in medical science, is that you can find research to prove or disprove any point or opinion on any issue.

Media effects theory have been studied for decades. For many researchers, the interest had been especially that of television and its impact on behaviour. More so, the idea of television and its impact on children has been documented from any angle you wish to consider. There is possible proof for any theory you wish to support.

In recent years, the advent of the Internet and its impact on behaviour and norms have engaged the discourse. More so, and reasonably too, the discussion has leaned to that of social media and how it influences the action and conduct of the more vulnerable among us.

With the coming into being of Facebook in 2004, many changes were realised in the way we use media. As well, many well-founded theories emerged again or were refuelled by the perceived power of this medium to move the minds of those consuming what it offers.

In the past decade, cyberbullying has evolved as a serious issue—a crime, no less—and the adverse effects of this have been well documented.

Do I believe that there are groups of people who are susceptible to suicide as a result of media effect? Of course I do. As a proponent of media and a practised media researcher, I cannot deny the scientific evidence of what we call the media contagion.

What I also do well is balance my information from views on both sides of the debate. It’s important to appreciate all sides of an argument. In the instance of suicide, I argue for open dialogue, especially because there is no better way to get the message of population health to the population than mass media and now, more so, new/social media.

And so as a public health communicator—the other hat, or the same hat with a different slant —it is imperative that this forum clarifies the ongoing discourse about suicide in the media. The research shows there are specific areas of media reporting that impact on the increase of suicide, but to clear it up, it is not that media headlines or reporting on suicide “promote suicide” as some have suggested.

My deeper concern though, is that while we are talking about the issue in traditional and social media, little is being instituted in the appropriate arenas. Just last week someone responded to my column asking me to direct them to counselling services for their in-school teen and I was seriously challenged to locate such a facility.

Acting on my concern for youth mental wellbeing, last October, my partner in advocacy, international disability and mental health specialist, UK-based Dr Yansie Rolston and I met with the minister in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Franci, and signalled our interest in working with education to affect the process of reaching our youth population with the right messages.

The reality is that whatever is written or said in the media is insufficient where an holistic approach to saving the lives of our young people is needed. Moreover, since the majority choose to live, then it has to be that we are teaching them to care for their wellbeing and supporting them in times of distress.

In its document titled Public Health Action For The Prevention Of Suicide, the World Health Organization says, “Achieving political commitment that is sustainable and which transcends changes in the government is, inevitably, a long and arduous process, but one with considerable potential benefits, particularly in the long-term.”

There are some actions that require more than civil society participation, however; some that demand the State’s intervention. I believe suicide is definitely one of those.

The WHO/UN document list these activities and approaches to attain the goals of national suicide strategies:-

• Promote early identification, assessment, treatment, and referral of persons at risk of suicidal behaviours for professional care

• Increase public and professional access to information about all aspects of preventing suicidal behaviour

• Support the establishment of an integrated data collection system, which serves to identify at-risk groups, individuals, and situations

• Promote public awareness with regard to issues of mental well-being, suicidal behaviours, the consequences of stress and effective crisis management

• Maintain a comprehensive training programme for identified gatekeepers (such as police, educators, mental health professionals)

• Adopt culturally appropriate protocols for the public reporting of suicidal events

• Promote increased access to comprehensive services for those at risk

• Provide supportive and rehabilitative services to people affected by suicide/suicidal behaviours

• Establish institutions or agencies to promote and coordinate research, training and service delivery with respect to suicidal behaviours.

Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is pursuing the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from the UWI.