Alta Year in Review—Part 3

This week we will look at the external links we developed over the past year and our plans for 2017. One of the first links we developed this year was with our fellow NGOs.

This was facilitated by Microsoft Trinidad who partnered with Alta to deliver its Technology for Good Day for non-profit organisations. The event aimed to provide non-profits with the technological tools and know-how needed to augment their social impact. At the event it was announced that non-profits with charitable status would receive access to Microsoft Office 365. As Alta was the first NGO in T&T to benefit from this offer and uses O365 daily, we were a fitting partner. For Alta it was great exposure and an opportunity to network and assist NGOs around the country.

Alta also benefitted from our link with the Citizen Security Programme. While the Programme ended this year, through it we were able to produce two different Anti-Stigma campaigns and start a new Alta class in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Being a part of the CSP fold involves membership in the Civil Society Working Group, which meets to discuss triumphs and challenges, and to network and brainstorm on projects.

This membership has afforded Alta opportunities to increase capacity through training, notably in the areas of monitoring and evaluation and communications.

In 2016, Alta was also able to support the revival of the Alta programme in Grenada. The Alta class there has been given new life by a group of 5 new Alta trained tutors.

The group has formed a non-profit organisation, Adult Literacy Initiative of Grenada (ALIG). ALIG has since signed a MOU with Alta, and will provide free literacy classes by Alta trained personnel, governed by Alta principles, methods and guidelines. Expectation for this programme is high and Alta welcomes this initiative to keep our Grenada link going.

Our big idea to dramatically widen the reach of Alta is Alta Online and a team of tutors and staff have been working on this for three years.

Like all new ideas, especially ones that involve computer programming, Alta Online has had some stops and starts but in January this year we teamed up with Leonardo Pierre and his company Dacion who are developing a user-friendly design that puts Alta fully in control of all content.

The team is really pleased with the new product and excited.

Next year, in October 2017, Alta turns 25. We plan to mark this achievement with the launch of Alta Online, to take us into the next 25 years with online teaching side by side with classroom teaching.

Volunteer, donate or sponsor-a-student. Call 624-2582 or email altapos.tt@gmail.com for more info. Keep up to date with Alta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Alta TT