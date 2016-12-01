Tricia Lee’s heart is light

During her short stay back home to launch her album, Kelshall-Bynoe said: “This is actually my first solo album. It’s been an amazing process from beginning to end, and a huge learning curve as well. I’ve done everything...with no luck on the sponsorship side, I mean everything.

“I didn’t want to ask family to pitch in as this is all me. I’m making the money to fund it as I go, with my artwork and performances. It gets expensive with hidden costs for licences and marketing etc...hidden to me.”

Kelshall has been singing since childhood and is still fondly remembered as the first female vocalist in Second Imij, now Imij & Co. Leaving the band in 1994, Kelshall-Bynoe embarked on her own musical voyage and spiced it up with a bit of acting. Her first movie, Flight of the Ibis, was an action thriller filmed in Los Angeles, USA and Trinidad and was screened on several US movie channels. She also married Ralph Bynoe and had a daughter, Chloe Rose, who she describes as “an angel from heaven.”

Reflecting on her career, Kelshall-Bynoe said: “I don’t expect to be everyone’s cup of tea but, if you happen to like my flavour, I am genuinely grateful. Locally, I have also worked with some of our top artistes like David Rudder, Denyse Plummer, Shurwayne Winchester; actually too many to mention them all. I also used to do a TV show on TV6 with Machel Montano and Ronnie Mc Intosh. Mine has been an long career of amazing moments.”

For Kelshall-Bynoe, having her own solo album is a dream come true. She said: “I thought it was like magic before with record companies behind me over the years. This was one of the things on my bucket list to achieve; an album with my writing to do well.

Quite proud of her first solo album, Kelshall-Bynoe said: “My Christmas album is close to my heart because I am a Christmas person.

“This is as authentic Tricia Lee as it gets. It’s all well and good to have a major hit with someone else’s writing but I wanted to achieve a hit with my writing. So, I went after it.

“I have an amazing team in my corner making sure I stay on the right path. The team includes Walt Lovelace, Martin “Mice” Raymond, Lee Alyoung, Gary Jordan, Simon Baptiste and my family.”

She continued: “I produced Heart be Light at Studio J Recordings with Jason Dasent, a long-time friend.

“I included Kevon Carter on the first single—Call me Baby —as he was a great fit for my concept and talented as well as a vocalist and writer. I am so very happy to give something to my fans who are still there supporting me. It’s wonderful to have that kind of fuel in your engine.

“It forces you to live up to your potential. I am in Trinidad for the season and busy with corporate functions as well as supporting the single and the album. I can be easily found on FB,” she said.

Despite living in the UK and parts of the US for many years, the affable Kelshall-Bynoe remains “Trini to the bone,” still holding on to many of her childhood peeves and likes. For instance, she thinks ice cream should come in just two flavours—strawberry and coconut.

“I go into art shops just to smell the grey and white erasers,” she adds. “Again, it reminds me of my first new pencil box for ‘big school’. The smell of preserved pepper mango and preserved pepper plums makes me weak. I actually prefer to smell it than eat it.”

Kelshall continued: “Although I am based in the US I am always in Trinidad for performances. I actually think I live in Trinidad more than Florida. It’s a short ride home and airfare is inexpensive, which makes working constantly in Trinidad an option. I am in Trinidad for the entire Christmas season and will be there for Carnival as well. We are deep into the season and my performance schedule is heavy.”

Faced with the challenge of marketing and promoting her album, Kelshall-Bynoe keeps faith that her beautiful voice will take her over all obstacles in her career.

“I was telling daddy that this is where all the hard work falls through the cracks as I just don’t have that money to put an ad in the papers every day,” said Kelshall-Bynoe. “I love that he respects my need to do this on my own. He has always forced us to stand on our own feet. Next time, I will seek funding first and then attempt.

“However, I can’t complain. My song is doing well so I am grateful.”