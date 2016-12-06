Parang big guns clash in finale

Nine bands will vie for supremacy at the grand finale of the National Senior Parang Festival on Saturday at Arima Velodrome, Arima.

The National Senior Parang Festival made its return this year with a host of events that began on October 8 with a pre-launch. A festival show was held at Maracas/St Joseph Community Centre on October 15 and the official launch took place at the Arima Velodrome on October 28, a release said. The bands lined up for the semifinals on November 18 at the Palo Seco Velodrome, Palo Seco, and on November 26, the parish hall came alive with another festival which saw performances by five bands including Los Tocadores.

Nine bands will face the judges performing three selections, the annunciation (anunciacion) the birth (nacimiento) and a tune of choice.

The Secondary Schools Parang Festival champions will make a guest appearance, along with San Jose Serenaders. The grand finale of the National Senior Parang Festival starts at 8 pm (gates open at 6 pm). Admission is $100 and tickets go on sale at 11 am on the day of the show.