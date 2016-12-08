Mary Dance...again

If you wish to give yourself or a special someone an early Christmas gift of a theatrical performance, one option is to attend the reprise of Mary Could Dance. It is on this weekend in Valsayn at the CLR James Auditorium of the Cipriani College, off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. The final two special performances take place tomorrow, Saturday at 8:30 pm and on Sunday at 6:30 pm. Limited tickets are available.

Mary Could Dance features everything from exotic dancing, to cat fights, to romance, to the antics of the scandalous pimp/bar owner Mule.

This year has been a bumper one for RS/RR Productions with such plays as Real Housewives of Port-of-Spain, Should I Really Get Married? and most recently, Till Death Do Us Part. Mary Could Dance closes their theatrical season.

Mary Could Dance is celebrating 20 years as T&T’s most awarded and acclaimed play. It recently launched its 20-year celebration at Trinidad’s newest state-of-the-art theatre, the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium in Port-of-Spain, to appreciative audiences, which included many first-timers to ever see the play.

The standing ovation after that event echoed the successful journey of this theatre troupe, which has won a record-breaking and still unmatched 10 Cacique Theatre Awards.

And throughout the years of the production of Mary Could Dance, the cast has remained consistently together—not many plays around the planet can boast a cast remaining together for so long.

So loved is the play, say its organisers, that there are many patrons who have seen it innumerable times and who still return year after year.

Organisers advise there are no plans yet to take the play to the South at this time.