A song for Patti

The recently departed Patti Rogers would have enjoyed the music tribute held in her memory last Sunday at Kaiso Blues Cafe. The event, held in a celebratory mood, was the brainchild of vocalist Candice Alcantara with much assistance from Carl Jacobs and Robin Foster of Kaiso Blues.

Among the audience in the packed Newtown showplace was Rogers’ mother Lorna, sister Denyse, daughter Latoya, relatives and friends and several singers and musicians. Some of the acts to grace the stage were Clive Zanda, Mavis John, John John, Michael “Ming” Low Chu Tung, Russell Durity, Llettesha Sylvester, Theron Shaw, Earl “Biter” Edwards, Dougie Redon and Alcantara.

One of the afternoon’s highlights was the surprise, impromptu appearance of Rogers’ mother as she joined Zanda’s ensemble to play a pair of maracas, her preferred instrument when she used to play with Robert Munro & Friends, for The Girl From Ipanema.

Originally intended to last three hours, until 4 pm, the artistes kept the musical tributes going until 6 pm, ended only to facilitate an 8 pm show featuring Chantal Esdelle & Moyenne. There was still a full house at that time.

Parang limes

Last weekend was a busy one for entertainment with Saturday night seeing the Parang & Pork affair at How’zat Sports Bar on Tragarete Road, Woodbrook, and the annual Christmas Street Lime at Cheers Pub in St James.

At the latter there was live entertainment by the versatile Love Bunch Parang Group, Pashphonics Steel Orchestra and Unity Tassa Band.

Saturday’s menu was also served with the premiere of the 26th installment of the annual Parang & Steel event, hosted by PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars at its Tragarete Road pan complex in Newtown. The fun-filled event featured Voces Jovenes, Kenny J, Debbie Nahous, DJ Kern Crosby and Silver Stars. The second show will be held tomorrow and will be headlined by La Divina Pastora and Ancil Valley.

Aside from the Patti Rogers’ tribute, Sunday’s agenda included the annual Parang Soca Luncheon, hosted by Paragon Sports & Cultural Club at its Cocorite clubhouse. Joining DJ Cardo to provide entertainment for a sold out crowd were Kenny J and Las Cantantes Festivos. Also taking place was Desperadoes’ Haiti Relief Drive at its Frederick Street panyard and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, held by the St James Community Improvement Committee at The Amphitheatre on Western Main Road.

Despers mas launch

This weekend will also be a busy one for Desperadoes as the defending National Panorama champion will hold its annual Children’s Christmas Treat, at its Pan Complex, at Upper Laventille Road, EDR, Laventille, from 1 pm tomorrow. Desperadoes is also holding its victory celebration and 2017 Carnival mas launch on Sunday, at 6 pm, on Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain and its special guests include Massy Trinidad All Stars, bpTT Renegades, Phase II Pan Groove and Valley Harps.

Zanda at The Jazz Studio tonight

Following a dynamic performance last Sunday at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Clive Zanda and his ensemble will close off the first quarter of KaiSoca@The Jazz Studio this evening at The Jazz Studio, 51 Cornelio Street, Woodbrook. Zanda has a couple new pieces and will be performing them with Russel Durity (bass); Richard Joseph (drums); and Douglas Redon (double second pans) when the show is staged at 7.30 pm, and reprised at 9 pm.

Upcoming events

This weekend promises to be just as hectic with many Christmas-related events planned as well as bits of Carnival 2017 activity. Tomorrow, at 5.30 pm, the Hillview College Spanish Club will stage Una Noche Navidena, featuring Los Tocadores, Los Alumnos de UWI, Sharlene Flores and more. It will be held at Hillview College Auditorium, located at the corner of El Dorado and College Roads, Tunapuna.

In preparation for next year’s Carnival, the Klassic Ruso calypso tent will holds its auditions tomorrow morning, at 9 am, at De Nu Pub (The Mas Camp), Woodbrook. Then, on Sunday morning, at the same time, Kalypso Revue, managed by Sugar Aloes, will hold its auditions, at the same time and venue. Calypso tent auditions will also be held by south’s Kaiso Showkase on Sunday, at the Wack Radio Conference Room, Coffee Street, San Fernando.

Also on Sunday evening, Bishop Anstey High School Choir hosts Carols Under the Stars, at BAHS Grounds, Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain, at 6 pm. This show will showcase the BAHS Choir and Steel Ensemble, Holistic Music School Band, Voces Promosa, Danielle Williams and more.

National Senior Parang Festival finals tomorrow

After an absence of six years, the National Senior Parang Festival, produced by the National Parang Association of T&T (NPATT), made a triumphant return this year 2016. The season began with a pre-launch on October 8 which was free to the public at Parang headquarters. A festival show was held at Maracas/St Joseph Community Centre on Saturday, October 15 and the official launch took place at the Arima Velodrome on Friday, October 28, with the semi-finals on Friday, November 18, at the Palo Seco Velodrome, Palo Seco.

The grand finale of the 2016 Festival will take place tomorrow at the Arima Velodrome, Hollis Avenue, Arima, at 8 pm. Nine bands will face the judges on the night, performing three selections, the Annunciation (anunciacion) the birth (nacimiento) and a tune of choice.

The champions of the Secondary Schools Parang Festival will make a guest appearance, along with San Jose Serenaders.

The gates open at 6 pm.

Order of Appearance for the National Senior Parang Competition Finals: 1. Los Amigos Cantadores 2. Los Cantadores 3. La Familia de Carmona y Amigos 4. La Casa De Parranda 5. La Rueda de Agua 6. Los Buenos Parranderos 7. Renacer 8. Voces Jovenes 9. Voces de Promesa Lara Brothers tribute

In other parang news, through the efforts of NPATT founder Errol Mohammed, good Ole Time Parang lives again in honour of the late Willie and Tito Lara. Come Sunday, December 18, from 3 pm, a tribute to the Lara brothers will be held at the Arima New Government Scool, located on Buena Vista Boulevard, Arima. This event is made possible through the assistance of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

Every performing band will be required to perform a song from The Lara Brothers’ repertoire. Among the bands performing are Flores de San Jose, Los Allegres Sindola, San Jose Serenaders, Los Amigos Cantadores, Amantes de Parranda, Alma Carrabino de Valencia and Ermesto Parranderos of Caracas.

Special presentations will be made to the widows of Willie and Tito Lara, and their children will read short biographies of the lives of these two icons in parang. A wide assortment of wild meat, pastelles, paymes, empanadas and other Christmas delicacies will be on sale.

Advanced tickets are going like hit pastelle at Michelle’s stores in Arima; Crosby’s, St James; and Mohammed All-Purpose Store, Santa Cruz. On the evening of the event, parang lovers have a chance to win a hamper, courtesy Carib and Arima Discount Mart.