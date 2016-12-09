Latin & Parang music to make you smile

Sonríe The Band (pronounced sown-ree-ey), is one of this country’s few Latin/parang groups which creates unique, authentic music experiences with its complement of Latin percussion and original arrangements.

In a local music industry that is quickly going electronic with rhythm machines and the like, Sonríe provides fans with authentic acoustic experiences every time.

Sonríe The Band was conceptualised in 2011 when Antonio Flores (percussionist) approached then Los Paisanos band director, the percussionist/vocalist Chris Wilcox, about doing a project together.

Fuelled by a mutual interest in Latin music, the two began experimenting in early 2014, joined by Flores’ wife, Kendra Sylvester Flores, who is a music teacher and seasoned parang vocalist.

After the first few songs, it soon became clear that they had something worthwhile.

The band debuted in January 2014 under the name Lo Que Sea, the Spanish idiom for the word “anything.”

After that successful debut in 2014, Lo Que Sea received a further Latin infusion when jazz pianist/arranger/composer Ronald Aquí was attracted to the aggregation’s unique sound and was welcomed into its fold.

Together with Aqui and his knowledge of jazz licks, Trinidadian rhythms and his flair for Latin montunos (a montuno is an improvised passage in a rumba), under director Antonio Flores, the band finally realised its vision: a marrying of the parang heritage, in which Flores grew up, refreshingly infused with new-age takes on the original Latin roots of the genre.

And so too was born the band’s final name, Sonríe, the Spanish command for “smile”—as indeed the band’s intent, at the end of the day, is to make its audiences smile.

Sonríe’s Latin sound was later enhanced by the addition of Harvard Harps percussionist Oluwafemi Stanislaus, renowned bassist/arranger Dougie Redon and Richie Joseph, a calypso/jazz drum kit player.

Sonríe is almost three years old, and is based in St Ann’s. Co-manager Kendra Flores said: “It is our hope to develop and promote the vast spectrum of music genres in our local parang tradition and its Latin American and Caribbean influences.

“What it comes down to is that our members love what we’re doing, and we’ve provided a lot of people with something new and really enjoyable.

“We also have a number of original compositions, with music by Ronald Aqui and featuring lyricists Noelia Garcia Aqui and myself. We intend to debut the new music this Christmas season.”

“Although we couldn’t be happier with our growing fan base here in Trinidad, Sonríe has plans to take our music abroad; to function as ambassadors for Trinidad’s music culture. Once we’ve done a few more original pieces, we intend to tour North and Latin America.”

The Sonríe membership is serious about the direction parang music is heading. “Parang, like many other local music cultures, is evolving,” said Flores.

“Those involved in the genre have the responsibility to ensure that it evolves for the better and that we preserve its roots.

“This includes the bands as well as the parang association (NPATT). We are members of NPATT for this reason.

“Parang lyrics were originally the gospel sung in Spanish. NPATT’s reintroduction of the competition, even though we don’t intend to compete, actually would ensure the preservation of those parang songs as it is mandatory that you sing an anunciación (about the Annunciation) and a nacimiento (about the Birth of Christ), in the traditional aguinaldo form to compete. They are preserving the traditional parang art form in this manner.

“NPATT has reinvented itself and intends to support all aspects. There are those of us who are rooted in the traditions of the original art form and they are those of us who are functioning on the cusp of its evolution. Sonríe is one of the latter.

“Through initiatives like the Friday Night Parang/Latin Fiestas or Limes, outside of the parang season, they intend for parang and its Latin counterparts to become year-around.”

Sonríe currently comprises eight members and includes Antonio Flores (band director/percussionist/strings); Kendra Flores (lead vocalist); Christopher Wilcox (lead vocalist/percussionist); Ronald Aqui (keyboards/arranger/composer); Luis Felipe Briceno (strings/vocalist); Oluwafemi Stanislaus (percussionist); Douglas “Dougie” Redon (bassist); and Richard “Richie” Joseph (drum kit player).

For more information, contact 750-3795 or 701-1681, or email sonrietheband@gmail.com