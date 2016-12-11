Mark Loquan: Building a pan legacy

Nasser Khan President of The National Gas Company of T&T (NGC) Mark Loquan is an extremely busy man. Not only is he a chemical engineer, Loquan happens to be one of the country’s leading steelpan composers. Next year marks 18th consecutive years since he has been composing for Panorama.

His latest releases for Panorama 2017 are Pan Kingdom (composed by Loquan, written by Gregory “GB” Ballantyne, and sung by Anslem Douglas with pan by Mia Gormandy), and Rhythm Run Tings (co-composed with Seion Gomez, written by Gregory “GB” Ballantyne, sung by Kernal Roberts). Both songs were produced by Junior Ibo Joseph.

Loquan was musical director of the first resident steelband in Perth, Western Australia, Perth Pandemix, which started in early 2013. He has produced/co-produced works such as Passion for Pan album (2000), the pioneering products of Pan In Education (2004), and Pan in Education 2 (2011).

He has produced several popular songs for Panorama—Passion for Pan, Fire and Steel, Identity, Frenzy, Colours Again. He has also collaborated with Amrit Samaroo, Edwin Pouchet, Ken “Professor” Philmore, Andy Sheafe, and Seion Gomez to produce songs like Celebration Time, Hooked, Dangerous, Surrender, Calling Meh, Vibes, Dr Samaroo, Outta De Box and Bass on Fire.

Loquan has also enjoyed long-term collaborations with Denyse Plummer and Destra Garcia during his musical journey.

His music has won awards in several categories, including Cott Pan Song of the Year (Colours Again sung by Destra) and International Soca Awards.

He is also honorary founding director of the Music Literacy Trust, a NGO established in 2004, which has assisted talented and young pannists in education, preserved the music of cultural pan icons, and introduced music education programmes for youth in Trinidad (City Angels) and Tobago (Serenity Angels).

Tell our readers a bit about your early years…for example, family, where you were born and grew up.

I grew up in Petit Valley with my father playing mandolin and piano, whilst my brothers and one of my sisters played guitar. I started composing music as a teenager and always gravitated towards music as a hobby, being the school guitarist at concerts in secondary school or hanging out with colleagues at university playing guitar together. I learnt to play the tenor pan in the early 90s with Silver Stars and found myself composing for Panorama in 1999 as a hobby, setting small goals.

Where did you attain your education (elementary, secondary and tertiary)?

Elementary school: St Monica’s; secondary: St Mary’s College; tertiary: the University of the West Indies, St Augustine and Duke University Fuqua School of Business in North Carolina.

Tell us about your inspiration to do the type of “work” you do.

At this point in time, it is the hope that I can make a positive contribution at one of the most challenging times in the history of our energy sector which has contributed decades of experience to my own growth.

What advice would you give to anyone contemplating vocations such as yours?

Prepare to work very hard and never stop learning.

Which of your steelpan work(s) do you rate as the most satisfying and memorable?

There are several memorable moments. Calling Meh, which was performed by all the Australian and New Zealand steelbands as a mass piece for all the steelbands at the second Australian Steelpan Festival in Brisbane in 2015 was quite memorable. Colours Again was performed by many steelbands across the globe in 2006, with Destra and the Lydian Singers performing the piece live at the Cott Awards that year.

Which is your favourite calypso/soca song of all time?

So many to mention one, but I always have had an affinity for works such as Mighty Sniper’s Portrait of Trinidad; Ras Shorty I’s Watch Out my Children; Calypso Rising sung by David Rudder.

And your favourite pieces of music or songs (non-calypso)?

Again, too many but they range from Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata No 14; to the timeless classics of Fly Me to the Moon sung by Frank Sinatra; to Yesterday by the Beatles; to Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water; to Michael Jackson’s Human Nature; to Bill Wither’s Ain’t No Sunshine.

If you could pick any singer and/or band to perform just for you (non-West Indian), who would you choose?

Perhaps Bruno Mars for his level of entertainment; or Adele for her melodies and voice; or Tommy Emmanuel or John Mayer for their guitar work. And if I could go back in time, perhaps the Beatles as I played a lot of their music growing up.

Of all your accolades, prizes and awards which do you rate as extremely special?

I guess what is extremely special is less the awards, but more the experience of challenging myself as musical director to help forge the first steelband in Western Australia (Perth Pandemix with Larry Carvalho as leader) with a wide repertoire of music. The band which started off with most members who had never played pan or an instrument before, continues today after almost four years.

Who was your hero or “idol” growing up (fictional or real or both) and why? And who do you admire most today?

After spending time in South Africa, while working in Angola, it was good to understand the confines of Nelson Mandela (where he spent so many years) by visiting Robben Island, and the path chosen to keep a peaceful transition on his release, and the impact he had on the world. With respect to the pan world, I would have to say the late Dr Jit Samaroo for his humility, his incredible work and boundless talent, and someone I had the fortune to get to know over time.

What goals and or ambitions do you still have?

To see one day that Trinidad and Tobago’s steelbands preserve their arrangements by not having them lost but scored and used for education in our local institutions.

Anyone else in your family musically inclined?

My son plays piano, pan and particularly guitar quite well and is now into producing his own music.

Upcoming events and contact info?

The Virtual Steelband 2 Project (www.virtualsteelband.com) led by Mia Gormandy, Yuko Asada and Scott McConnell will connect individual pannists and steelbands performing one of my compositions, Pan Kingdom. The song was arranged by Amrit Samaroo. All scores for the individual parts can now be downloaded with the piece to be premiered in October 2017. The song has also been released for Panorama 2017 and is being performed by Birdsong.

For further information please see www.markloquanmusic.com

Who has been the biggest influence on your life (outside of your immediate family)?

My brother-in-law who acted as a mentor along the way as a student in secondary school and university, and some of my teachers in secondary school.

What is your recipe for success?

Hard work, staying true to what I believe in, and focusing not only on results but equally the journey to get there with good relationships.

If you had to solve the ills that prevail in T&T what would you do?

We can see how music can play a key role in transforming communities and individuals. Serenity Angels, Birdsong Academy, Golden Hands, Pan Minors, Diatonic Pan Institute, the Revelation Institute for Performing Education (Ripe), Holistic Music School, various music programmes in steelbands and all like systems demonstrate visible transformation of a fraction of the society currently plagued by crime. We witness the spread of El Sistema from Venezuela to the USA, Canada, UK, Europe as well, which also has important lessons. Perhaps if such programmes had greater support and visibility in Trinidad and Tobago, there may be a tipping point to convert some of the hopelessness and crime for some to purpose, motivation, being part of a team, and building careers and entrepreneurship.

What advice would you give to the young people of Trinidad and Tobago?

The young people have immense talent and learn quickly, and represent our future. I would say to plan for the future and not only today, and ask how can you make a difference in your own way by making a positive contribution with your time, intellect and energy. When it seems tough, one never knows what lies around the bend. Stay focused on the path that you have set for yourself. If you fail, learn from it.

Most fulfilling part of what you do?

To see music from nothing come to life not only in sound, but also in the spirit of the players performing the music.

What are some of the challenges/issues faced in the steelpan arena?

Some of the challenges faced in the steelpan sector go beyond the steelpan and speak to the issues of how we actually appreciate our culture, when there is a lack of preservation of our history and culture, deterioration of our heritage buildings, issues of how we are educated as people of Trinidad and Tobago to appreciate our arts and culture, what we hear on the radio (certainly quite limited programmes for our national instrument), why our cultural icons sometimes feel disillusioned in their own land but valued abroad, how we highlight our youth involved.

What would you like your legacy to be after your pan and gas days are over?

I can only hope the music is played and enjoyed locally and internationally for years to come, and schools are utilising the scores in their curriculum. Would be good to see the music also being performed more and more on conventional orchestra (started with the National Sinfonia performing panorama arrangements back in 2007).

Describe yourself in words beginning with M, the other with L, your initials.

Making “Music” and always “Learning”.