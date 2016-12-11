Multi-tasking mom turns talent into $$

Valdeen Shears-Neptune Michelle Laveau can be seen busy most mornings and late evenings trying to get her three young daughters to and from school. Her mind is often working overtime with the many roles she play.

Laveau has the ability to multi-task as a licensed massage therapist, event planner, puppeteer and the most-demanding role of all, single mother of five, including two adult sons.

And as if that is not enough, Laveau has now turned a natural talent into a small home-based business at Oropune Gardens, Piarco.

She is the proud producer of customised pens, books, postcards, bookmarks and anything she can find to add her artistic flair to.

Laveau uses felt, buttons, feathers, sequins, paper and ribbons to create pieces that are as functional as it is artistic.

Her intent, she said, is to beautify things that would appear simple but which can be transformed, like caterpillars into butterflies.

She has been producing craft a little less than a year under the Chelle Laveau brand and has managed to get the attention of family and friends who have been marketing her products by “word of mouth.”

While her marketing has been limited so far to references, Laveau intends to have her work showcased through social media.

She also plans to get pieces that attract the younger market like in schools and visit offices to introduce her work to the corporate world.

This will be her first Christmas producing these items and she is certainly looking forward to the rush season.

Come Boxing Day, Laveau’s work will be the centrepiece on a couple’s wedding cake.

The busy mom said for 2017 she will continue trusting in God as she goes full speed ahead with her craft.

Laveau can be reached at 759-7261.