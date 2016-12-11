Teens focus on Yeoh Beads Valdeen Shears-Neptune

They are the youngest vendors at one of the season's most popular markets.

And rightly proud of this feat. Perdie Bradford and Logan De Frietas, both 13, have opted to spend most of their leisure time focused on pushing their brand, Yeoh Beads.

The youngsters, students at Maple Leaf International School, can most days be found wrist deep in a variety of semi-precious, glass and plastic beads.

And while business has been great since these two started showcasings at Upmarket, Trinidad Country Club, they both take more pleasure in sharing their creativity with others.

Dad, Richard Bradford, sat in the background of his St James office, while a smiling Perdie and her business partner Logan, explained how a love for simple artistic bracelets evolved into a sound business venture.

For Perdie, a young kick-boxer and actress, making the bracelets was a pastime from since she was age eight. Logan, her childhood friend, started working alongside her during the July/August vacation when she resumed her hobby.

The venture, which started as gift items for family and close friends, has gotten the financial backing and support in part by Perdie's father.

The two started using their own pocket money and marketing their products via social media. It was the response gained from this which led to them seek financial assistance.

"It is just fulfilling seeing them focused on producing original pieces, when so many children their age are locked unto whatever devices hold their interest. Can you imagine spending more than half your vacation abroad sourcing beads?" he joked, flashing a proud fatherly glance at the two.

They then set their sights on the potential of getting their work displayed at the event and leaned on Bradford's business acumen.

While they displayed mostly pre-made pieces, the pair did not see downtime, at the market, as a time to relax and wait for customers. Instead, they kept their creativity and hands busy making more bracelets on the spot.

Bradford believes it was this commitment and the novelty of seeing two teenagers manning their own booth, that generated so much interest from the public.

Their first session saw them rake in profits from close to three quarters of their pieces. The rest quickly sold through family, friends and customers who had seen their work but reserved their purchasing for another day.

Dad, said Perdie, is always focused on safety and would accompany them to do deliveries when customers call for customized pieces at their homes or jobs.

Clearly never one to see limitations, a smiling Perdie promises much more from Yeoh Beads in 2017.