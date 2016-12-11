Valdeen Shears-Neptune

But she did not stop there.

Saunders continued to feed her creative spirit and is now the proud owner of a home-based business, A Way With Words, where she uses handsaws, stencils, paint, and her artistic flair.

Saunders crafts hand-made wooden plaques and signs, some are signature pieces while some are customised.

And while she admitted that prior to November her business was supported by mostly family and friends, Saunders now has more orders than she can handle for the Christmas season.

This followed a stint at the Upmarket, Trinidad Country Club, where she said the response to her showcase pieces resulted in her having to forgo a second weekend at the popular event.

"I simply ran out of pieces and the time to be able to produce more. I was really humbled by the response people had to my work," she said during an interview at her Chaguanas home last week.

All of the pieces—from cutting, sanding and production of the stencils—are done by Saunders.

"Before this, I didn't even know how to operate a handsaw.

"After a while and when the first few complete pieces were done, I realised I just had a knack for it and a way with words," she said.

Additionally, Saunders takes orders for customized event pieces, pillows and clothing.

Some of her signs offer one word, but shouts inspirational, such as "Believe", or it touches on a particular greeting such as "Namaste".

Others offer humour, such as "Wine, because it's not good to keep things bottled up" or poetic wordings such as "Live by the Sun, Love by the Moon". Sometimes she opts for simply being inspired by scriptures from the Holy Bible.

Saunders, though, finds a way to add her own flair of accompanying symbols to almost every sign.

This year marks one year since she started her business with scraps of wood from a nearby cabinet maker.

It has now evolved into a demanding business, which recently saw her closing off orders for the season.

She assures, though, she will be back at the Upmarket next weekend, December 18.

Several of her pieces are on display at GEWC Home Accents at Nicholas Towers.

Saunders is also hoping to take south Trinidad by storm come 2017, as negotiations are underway to have her pieces for sale at a store in San Fernando.