bpTT prepares Mayaro NGOs to handle tough times

It is in the midst of crises that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs) may shine brightest, said a bpTT staff member recently.

Rachel Caines, Corporate Responsibility Advisor, bpTT, said this to 125 representatives of community groups in Mayaro who graduated on December 7 from capacity-building workshops organised by the energy company.

Caines gave the feature address at the Mayaro Resource Centre.

She said: “For 13 years, bpTT has helped to strengthen the institutional capacity and knowledge base of NGOs and CBOs in this community.

“In an almost ironic sense, we have been preparing for 13 years for this precise moment in time, where NGOs and CBOs are needed now more than ever to fill the gap created by the retreat of the state and the slowdown of investment by the private sector.

“You, the NGOs and CBOs of Mayaro and Guayaguayare, stand in this gap, providing the goods and services that the state and the private sector are unable to support.

“It is to you that people turn to when they need help in tough times. When donations and sponsorship funding is scarce, you will show us real value for money.

“Therefore, let us not waste this downturn.

“This economic downturn is your opportunity to review, re-focus and re-position your organisation, so you can take advantage of the changed environment and eventually thrive when more stable and favourable economic conditions return in the future.”

The annual workshops, which started in 2003, teach skills for sustainable projects and community programmes.

Judy Perotte-Julien, who attended the workshop, said: “With the knowledge and information I have received, I am in a better position to run my small business in a more-professional manner to make it profitable. We all thank bpTT for empowering us in so many ways.”

Andrew Cross, principal consultant at Cross & Associates, the training agency conducting the workshops, urged graduates to continue to improve themselves and their communities. Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer, bpTT, said all sessions of the 2016 edition of the capacity-building workshops were extremely well attended.