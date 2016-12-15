Digicel’s gifts for kids

Digicel kicked off its #GetGiftedKids Christmas initiative this week, where teams from Digicel will visit four children’s homes and institutions over the season.

A release said the first to experience the gift, were the children from the Enaame’s Private School and the Aspirare Learning Community, which are located in Diego Martin and Cocoyea, respectively.

Bonding quickly took place as over 70 excited children were treated to face painting, story-telling and games by the Digicel team.

Principal of the Enaame’s Private School, Edris Brizan expressed how delighted she was for the visit from the Digicel staff.

The much-anticipated highlight of the afternoon was Santa’s arrival, when gifts were distributed to the children with the assistance of Digicel staff as Santa’s helpers.

Principal of Aspirare Learning Community, Albertha Hercules exclaimed how thrilled the children were to interact with the Digicel team, saying “this really made our Christmas, thank you so much Digicel.”

This initiative gave the Digicel team the opportunity to give of their time, talent and treasure to those who are less fortunate during this festive season.

As the day came to an end, the children thanked the team with thank you cards and wished them Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.