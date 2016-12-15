There’s a lot of good about men

REVIEW BY KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

This book by Roy Baumeister, one of America’s leading social psychologists, is sub-titled “How cultures flourish by exploiting men”. But he emphasises that he’s not out to portray men as victims.

“If you read this book and end up thinking the main point was that men instead of women should be considered victims, or even assume this status alongside women, then you have completely missed my point, or I have failed to get my message across,” Baumeister writes.

The book has 11 chapters, which include provocative subjects like “Are Women Better Than Men, Or Vice-Versa?” and “Expendable Beings, Disposable Lives” and “Exploiting Men Through Marriage And Sex”. Baumeister begins by listing the two standard explanations which have historically been used to explain why men occupy positions of power more often than women: first, that men are naturally superior to women and, second, that women are not inferior but are excluded from power by a male conspiracy called the patriarchy.

Baumeister rejects both explanations and proffers a third. “It’s about how culture works,” he argues. “Due to an accident that just happened to be lucky for men, culture grew out of the way men related to each other, more than out of women’s relationships. There were crucial trade-offs: women’s relationships were vital for some other things. Just not for constructing large systems, like a market economy, or a large team. Because culture grew out of men’s relationships – including competition, trading and communicating with strangers, and ample doses of violence – men were always in charge of it.”

In this context, he does not reject feminism but he does criticise what he labels the “Imaginary Feminist” who, he says, expresses extremist views which do not represent true feminism. The Imaginary Feminist has overstated hostility between the sexes, Baumeister asserts, and as evidence he notes that when women got the vote, a majority of men voted in favour of it. “That was hardly resistance” is Baumeister’s dry remark. The reason it seems otherwise is that the minority of hostile men were more vocal than the majority of supportive ones, and so the hostility was remembered in history books. He then argues that the same is true of contemporary feminism.

“The confrontational minority of feminists act as if they represent all feminists (indeed, all women) and men have had much more contact with them than with the more harmoniously and peaceably inclined ones...,” he writes.

Baumeister’s basic argument is that culture is the human species adaptation to biological and evolutionary drives. As such, the relations between men and women, and the norms and institutions that grew out of such drives, are a consequence of survival and reproduction, not conspiracy. “Cultures exploit men and women differently. And they do this for a practical reason. Men and women are different and hence are useful to culture in different ways,” he explains.

The book has much interesting data and Baumeister’s arguments are almost always rigorous. His thesis is a persuasive alternative to patriarchal theory which, perhaps, explains why the ideas about gender from this six-year-old book are still not widely known even within intellectual circles.

BOOK INFO

Is There Anything Good About Men?

Roy F Baumeister.

Oxford University Press, 2010

ASIN: B003WT26I0; 320 pages