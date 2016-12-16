Many people lit up when The Love Movement choir lifted their voices in song last Saturday evening, filling the air with beautiful harmonies—even the tall trees in Adam Smith Square seemed to be listening.

It was the Love Movement’s annual free outdoor concert in Woodbrook, called When Love Came Down, showcasing highlights from its earlier show at Queen’s Hall in November. And, as it has for over the last 15 years, Republic Bank was the proud sponsor of what has become an annual Christmas event which many people look forward to.

As the stage lights played over the bright, flowing costumes in the show’s second half, the fabrics shimmered and changed colours, giving the illusion of waves of blue, then green, then magenta and purple sweeping over the outdoor stage—like a Christmas tree with gently changing lights.

And this, in fact, was exactly the inspiration for some of the costume design, as Love Movement founder Bernadette Laughlin-Scott explained in a Guardian interview yesterday. She wanted a rich palette of colours not in the traditional reds and greens, and succeeded in portraying a variety of festive, tropical colours to delight the eye.

Costumes, choreography and theatrical techniques all combined with beautiful choral singing to give an artistic, spiritual and very entertaining Christmas performance on Saturday, December 10—proving that there is still a great deal that is beautiful in T&T.

The Love Movement is rooted in Laughlin-Scott’s own deep Catholic faith.

“I seek divine guidance when choosing music for the three groups,” shared Laughlin-Scott, “always keeping in mind that people love to be entertained, and that our audiences must always leave our concerts with hearts filled with love, hope and peace! All our music is uplifting, and I will never choose a song just because it is popular—it has to have a positive message!”

The singers entertained as well as inspired, expressing ideas of peace, spiritual celebration, upbeat family fun and even a hint of transcendence, as voices rose into the night sky in waves of yearning and celebration.

The Love Movement is more than a performing group: it describes itself as a life-changing outreach to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Soprano Bernadette Laughlin-Scott founded The Love Movement in 1972 with 15 members of her church choir to help raise funds for the poor. Its members now number over 160. The Movement today consists of three choirs—the Senior Choir of adults, the Republic Bank Love Movement Youth Outreach Programme, and the Lights of Love children’s choir. And since May 2015, there has also been a children’s steelband side—the Kaizen Love Tones Pan Ensemble, sponsored by Kaizen Environmental Services Ltd—who have been generously guided by pan player and arranger Clive Telemaque.

Laughlin-Scott spoke of some of the challenges the group overcame to produce last Saturday’s concert, including simply managing such a large, diverse group of people with ages ranging from six to 60 years old. She said this year, “many of our members were ill or were facing their own challenges of school exams, or family commitments, and so there were people missing, quite often. So it took longer to get the choreography finished and perfected! The choice of music also required a great deal of movement, which always takes time.”

But chief in her mind, she said, was “ensuring that the quality of the concert at Queens Hall is reproduced in the Adam Smith Square show, in spite of limitations which include the lack of changing rooms in the Square, and the fact that cast members only had one rehearsal to get all of the positions for each group perfect on stage.”

“We don’t just put on one set of costumes and do the show! We have to show the variety of the music in its fullest form,” said Laughlin-Scott, for whom this show is truly a labour of love.

“Our mission is to use the performing arts and spiritual guidance to develop our members holistically, healing hearts and changing lives,” said Laughlin-Scott yesterday.

Love indeed came down last Saturday, and sometimes in quiet, not so obvious ways: little children played happily by the popcorn stand, and danced to some of the music, totally comfortable and having fun in this family-friendly neighbourhood setting. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, youth taking part in the choirs are being taught more than singing and stagecraft: they also receive mentoring, counselling, arts exposure and help in developing a sense of healthy self-esteem and spirituality that can serve them for life. Some of these youth come from institutions such as the St Michael School for Boys, the St Dominic’s Children’s Home, the St Jude’s School for Girls, Credo Foundation and Sophia House, as well as various less privileged neighbourhoods.

“We measure our success not in earthly awards,” Laughlin-Scott has said, “but in lives transformed and hearts healed. We try our best to achieve our goal of healing hearts and changing lives one note at a time.”