Reflecting on the good tidings

I have good Christmas memories despite the holiday struggles of which I have spoken in this space over the years. I’ve come to realise that what makes the holidays different is me – my attitude towards it, my mindset and my determination to be contented despite what it brings.

The freedom I am experiencing this year comes from contentment, from being certain of the things of substance. What matters is that I am alive and in relatively good health. I have been so keenly aware of my mortality in the past two years that every day I open my eyes my heart is lifted up in praise, with pure gratitude.

I remember being very young and very ill, I recall thinking and praying once that “It is better to for me to die than to live like this” so lost was I and so despairing. God overlooked my folly; I asked and he forgave me.

My upbringing, I’ve come to realise, was with much pride and little else. It was a tough one. We had clothes, food and (a leaky) roof of carat palm for the first decade of my life. We lived in abject poverty but I only recognised this later because my Mother shielded me from such ideas. I also could only say that retrospectively, out of my Mother’s earshot, too!

I’ve wanted so much more from this life. In part, I squandered some good opportunities, in other parts I realise that the bearing was not entirely the one I would steer if I had it all together. My better health interventions came in the last 15 years and I have since committed to being the best I can be, helping others like me also, to have a healthier experience.

Still, I seem always stymied by my health. This past semester at graduate school I employed privacy to deal with the depth of my trauma. Most people never recognised my deepest problems, but people are not sensitised to the issues of mental illnesses anyway – especially when one is high functioning as I am.

None could tell that I had for months only had about three to five lucid hours each day – and I used those for school and schoolwork. There were awkward exchanges for which I remain discomfited and apologetic. The power of forgiveness, especially self-forgiveness, is underrated. I however, live in its grace.

My good Christmas memories always include my Mother. But they unambiguously include my son Jovan, particularly in the years he became more excited about my Christmas birthday than I ever was.

The ritual was that I could not fall asleep on Christmas Eve because he was too anxious to sleep with the thought of giving me his gift. So every year, there would be a knock on my door at a nanosecond past midnight when he came bearing gifts.

I obsess privately about my son – I want to see some things that I wish for him come true. He’s had a difficult upbringing living with a mother who did not always pay particular attention to the effects of her illnesses on his life. Despite me, he is a brilliant mind, he has the family sense of humour, and is a decent fella blessed with many gifts. He is hardly devoid of flaws but I always say it is he who is “without”(not just sin, but outside a person’s situation) that always casts the first stone, anyway.

I’m now creating Christmas memories with his children. As I was making plans to spend my birthday with my two beautiful grandchildren, Jovan asked when I planned to do the food shopping and I steupsed. I hate the idea of driving out any time before Boxing Day and worse yet enduring a supermarket line this week. I started immediately counting what food I have and attempting to plan a meal from that. Alas, it won’t work!

Food shopping for Christmas always takes me to a memory from 13 years ago, one I dubbed a “Wild goose chase for a turkey”, involving my sibling, Debra. With the knowledge that I detest Christmas traffic and that I absolutely abhor the folly of the hustle, she in her usual calm manner asked me to drive her to buy a turkey.

I’ve told this story before. It never gets old. Not for me at least.

I suggested a supermarket in the East where I lived but she had a better idea about a then new multimarket experience to T&T, which was offering the bird at a “smart” price. Almost seven hours later, having not found a turkey feather at the store in the West and its branch in Chaguanas, and having been caught in a one-hour traffic jam in another supermarket carpark, we returned, like foolish virgins, to the East, the only place it seems we could get the bird she so desired. I will never forget the loathsome, ludicrous, yet comical experience.

Merry Christmas T&T. Be safe. Make great memories.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is pursuing the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: mindful.tt@gmail.com MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS