Christmas Greetings from Alta

Christmas 2016 is right around the corner and the country is buzzing with excitement. At Alta our classes have finished for the term and our volunteer tutors are getting some well deserved rest. Christmas is a time for giving, remembering and sharing love.

As we take stock of our blessings and reminisce on the year, we know that as a NGO we have much to be thankful for. We would like to take this opportunity to send Christmas greetings to and thank all the individuals and companies who have supported Alta in the past year.

Firstly to our volunteer tutors – new and returning – the backbone of the Association, we wish you all a very merry Christmas and thank you for constantly going above and beyond for our Alta students. Alta tutors are very highly regarded by our students and staff because of their commitment and the dedication which they bring to the classroom and the entire program. We look forward to the new year which will be a big year for Alta and we are excited to welcome new tutors to Alta in 2017.

Secondly our sponsors, both individual sponsors and companies who continue to support Alta whether it is through class sponsorship, sponsorship of a student, our Reading Circle programme or general donations which help to keep our three offices open every year - we are eternally grateful. We wish to give a special thank you to our main sponsors; Republic Bank Limited, United Way Trinidad and Tobago, Bermudez Biscuit Company Limited, the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, Massy Foundation and Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited.

We also wish to take this opportunity to thank our staff and those who have supported and assisted Alta in 2016 with our student and tutor recruitment campaigns, development of programmes and other initiatives.

If you wish to donate to Alta this Christmas it is not too late. You can still Sponsor a Student or purchase a Gift of Reading for your friends or family. Our Sponsor a Student program enables you to make a donation of $600 which is the cost of an Alta student’s instruction for one academic year. By Sponsoring a Student you are helping Alta help someone improve their literacy. You will be given a yearly update on the progress of the student you are sponsoring. If you wish to purchase a Gift of Reading certificate give us a call today at 624-2582 to arrange to collect your gift which will cover the cost of an Alta student’s instruction for one academic term.

Wishing you and yours a safe and enjoyable Christmas 2016!

Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor-a-student. Call 624-2582 or email Altapos.tt@gmail.com for more info. Keep up to date with Alta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Alta TT