A Christmas recipe

Here's what you'll need

500 yds of 12 lb fishing line

143 sliver tacks Clear tape

Mounting Tape

38” x 38” sheet of white foam core board

Scissors

Measuring tape

142 glass ornaments (must be light in weight)

1 glass star

Plotter

Ladder

Putting up the Christmas tree is a tradition that remains constant for a lot of people.

But there are lots of options for those who want to do something different with their tree, and now there are trees that light up on their own, white Christmas trees (instead of the typical green) and some people even use boughs or large branches.

But if you’re looking for a more funky, out of the box and contemporary interpretation of the traditional

Christmas tree, local architectural firm, acla:works, has designed an easy to follow, step-by-step guide to a minimalist tree with real wow factor that’s bound to impress. Let the merriment begin!

​1. Print acla:works’ Tree Plan + Elevation (found on their website, see more info box)

2. Plot the plan on a 24” x 38” sheet of paper. As most plotters print a maximum width of 24”, you will need to separate the plan into halves and proceed to print each half separately.

3. Lightly tape the halves to your 38” x 38” foam core.

4. Using a pen or a sharp pencil, score the location of the ornaments on the plan onto the foam core.

5. Remove the print.

6. Cut 143 lengths of fishing line using the plan and elevation as your guide. Ensure that you separate the fishing line into batches based on their lengths to avoid confusion.

7. Tie ornaments onto the 142 measured lengths and the star to the 143rd.

8. Using the mounting tape, stick the foam core board to your ceiling. Ensure that you have 10’ of space from floor to ceiling. NB: Mounting tape works best in an environment that is not humid.

9. Starting with the innermost scored ornament locations– using your clear tape, attach the shortest length of fishing line with ornament (which in this case will be your star) to the appropriate location. Tack your silver tack onto tape to reinforce.

10. Continue this instruction moving outwards to the final and outermost scores.

VOILA! Your Minimalist Tree is complete.