Leacock leads young council

The swearing ceremony for the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Aldermen of the Tunapuna Piarco regional Corporation (TPRC) took place last Thursday before a packed audience at the Tunapuna Community Centre, Centenary Street, Tunapuna.

In attendance were Planning and Development minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Social Development and Family Services minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow Cockburn, Public Administration and Communications minister Maxie Cuffie, D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Ancil Antoine and Senator Wade Mark.

Four Aldermen were sworn in at the ceremony, two from the UNC - Kevan Gibbs and Kazim Ishmael, and two from the PNM - Derek La Guerre, and Onika Myers Haynes, with the assistance of TPRC CEO Lynette Bailey-Clarke and the TPRC corporate secretary William Best.

The highlight of the evening was the nomination and voting for the positions of Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Corporation. While the UNC were at a numerical disadvantage, 12 PNM members as compared to their six members, the democratic process was exercised and in both instances as they made nominations for both positions. In the end it would be Paul Jason Leacock who emerged as Chairman and Onika Myers-Haynes and Vice-Chairman in the PNM dominated Corporation.

​Outgoing TPRC chairman Edwin Gooding gave a brief account of his tenure and made a plea for the continuation of some of the programmes established under his stewardship, especially the recycling programme.

In his maiden speech the new Chairman Leacock was expressed thanks to his family, the burgesses of The TPRC, his fellow Councillors past and present as well as the leadership of the PNM for having the confidence in him.

In addressing his responsibilities ahead, Leacock said “We are charged with leading the change process as we unfold Local Government Reform. This change will be met with scepticism, fear, and criticism. Only we can make this real.”

The Chairman noted “With only five or six members of Council over the age of 40 and most in their 20s, we are maybe one of the youngest Local Government Councils in Trinidad.

“This Council’s term will be marked by innovation, imagination, vision and policy driven strategy, prudent risk taking and a keen awareness of our responsibility to the burgesses”

In addressing the staff at the TPRC he committed to working with them saying, “we will lead by example, provide a clear vision, implement change and hold all of our workers accountable at all levels. Council and staff I ask that we recognise that we are customer service representatives who need to live by the golden rule, serve others as we would like to be served.”

Planning and Development minister Robinson-Regis delivered brief remarks noting that “democracy was alive and well in T&T” and wished the Chairman and councillors a fruitful tenure.