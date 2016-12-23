A Merry Christmas to all

It is the eve of the eve of Christmas Day so you should be well prepared for the very long, holiday weekend.

With the Christmas tree and curtains already up, tonight might be the time of final preparations like impaling that ham with pegs of clove, finishing the sorrel, ginger beer and ponche de creme, and extracting the black cake from the oven.

Christmas cheer was alive and well last Friday evening when Newtown Playboys steel orchestra held its Pan & Parang Festival at its Tragarete Road pan theatre in Newtown. A large crowd assembled at the venue and was entertained by Baron, Scrunters, Relator, Iwer, Crazy, Marilyn Williams, Ninja, Poser and Mucho Tempo.

It is not Christmas Day as yet but I have begun receiving gifts and two of the best I have received are a CD and a book. The latter is History of West Indies Crickets Through Calypsoes, a beautifully produced publication by Guardian columnist Nasser Khan. The CD is Elemental, a ten-track gem by Ruth Osman.

Khan’s book traces West Indies cricket from 1926-2016 through the lyrics of over 200 calypso-themed calypsoes. The book, endorsed by President Anthony Carmona, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Education minister Anthony Garcia, Brian Lara and Tuco president Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance), is partnered by Nagico Insurance T&T Limited.

Its 216 pages, complete with wonderful photos, are comprehensive, enlightening and certainly a collector’s item.

Author Nasser Khan is currently an author, researcher, producer and freelance journalist who has published various sponsored national works, mainly historical.

An alumnus of St Mary’s College, I first encountered Khan many years ago as the general manager of Samaroo’s, the country’s leading supplier of Carnival materials. Through the years I have admired Khan for his acumen on culture and sports. This book is his third.

Osman’s CD was produced by Mark Andre Augustus, Roger Watts and herself, and mastered by Martin “Mice” Raymond. On it are covers of Andre Tanker (Morena Osha); Bob Marley (Redemption Song); and, Antonio Carlos Jobin (Inutil Paisagem).

The other tracks are composed by Osman, who was born in Guyana but has been resident in Trinidad for more than a decade.

My favourite track is Everybody Needs a Song but Osman’s other compositions are also truly beautiful.

Elemental is a CD that I highly recommend, not just as a Christmas gift but a disc that will enhance any music lover’s collection. Other tracks by Osman are Come With Me, River Calling, Oh Brother, Not Enough and The Dark.

A true Laventille Christmas

On Christmas Eve, from 2 pm, Councillor Adanna Griffith-Gordon, in collaboration with Success Village Council, will hold Ah True Laventille Christmas parade along Bertie Marshall Boulevard (Old St Joseph Road), from Morvant Old Road to Marcella Street.

In the mix will be the Laventille Rhythm Section, Los Tucusitos Serenaders, Unistars and Highlanders Steel Orchestras.

A spokesperson for the organisers said this week: “The community is seeking to recapture the spirit of love, harmony, joy and happiness that once existed in the area.

“This event is a celebration for the entire community to enjoy and appreciate.”

Laventille Rhythm Section (LRS) was formed 28 years ago and has grown from strength to strength. A presidential award was given to the group by the late ANR Robinson for its contribution to the cultural art form in the field of music.

The band has also toured extensively and also had the honour of accompanying the Soca Warriors to the 2006 World Cup Finals, Germany. At present LRS comprises over 30 full time, active members ranging from age of six to over 50 years.

Highlanders is one of the legendary steelbands of Trinidad. Led by the iconic Bertie Marshall, the band has enjoyed an illustrious career, including the first steelband to use amplified instruments. The day’s programme also includes a toy distribution to the children of the community and refreshments for the little ones.

Unistar is much younger and is one of the positives of Success Village, bringing young people of the community together through psotive initiatives. Led by Mitchum Barcello, Los Tucusitos Serenaders is the premier parang group of the community, and is based at Trotman Street.

Holiday Fetes

There isn’t much happening this weekend but the big party is Egg Nog being held on Monday night by Sunny Side Up at The Anchorage, Chaguaramas Music will be by the Nuphoric artiste team.

Two big fetes are also on in the south on Boxing Night. Trivia Entertainment is holding Whiteout Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, from 7 pm. Music will be by Raymond Ramnarine and by Dil-e-Nadan, KI the Band, BMRZ, Rick Ramoutar & Band, Nishard M, Veekash Sahadeo, Prophet Benjamin, Ziggy Rankin, Neval Chatelal, Trisha Hamilton and lots more. n More PULSE on Page A26

The other Monday night fete is the Boxing Nite Naughty of Nice Fete at The Velodrome, Palo Seco, at 10 pm.

On New Year’s Day, Yorke Inc will hold the 38th edition of its popular party at Anne Avenue, Diego Martin. Branded as a “premium Dutch party,” promoter Gerard Yorke began what is now regarded as a Christmas-into-Carnival staple in 1978 at his mother’s residence at Alfredo Street, Woodbrook as an intimate, “bring-a-bottle” backyard party. Today, the event is huge and music for the 2017 edition will be by DJs Kabuki, Howie Tee, King International, Duane and Quinn.

The Fall Out Carnival Cruise will also be held on New Year’s Day, at 11 am, aboard the Harbour Master.

The second weekend in January has a couple of Carnival cooler cruises as well as the Zele Cooler Fete on January 8 at Mendez Drive, Petit Valley, at 4 pm. But, the real carnival all-inclusive fetes begin on the 15th when Trinity College stages Soka in Moka XVIII at Trinity College, Moka, Maraval. A couple weekends after, on Saturday 28, Old Hilarians will hold its annual all-inclusive fete at The Courtyard, Bishop Anstey High School, Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain.

Today I wish my faithful Pulse readers of these past 22 years safety through the holiday period and good health. Remember the reason for the season – it’s about celebration the birth of Jesus Christ. Remember the well beaten phrase: if you must drink, don’t drive; if you drive, don’t drink. T&T needs all hands on deck for 2017 and beyond to make us the way we were before.