Classical, jazz, soul, blues and Caribbean spirituals will take the spotlight at An Evening of Healing with Music-Vol I, on December 28.

This fundraising concert aims to foster wellbeing through music that nurtures the soul while shining a light on issues related to the care of T&T’s ageing and ailing population. An eclectic cast including pannist Ken “Professor” Philmore, vocalist and musician Z4L4 (Charleston Thomas), vocalist John Michael Thomas and Friends and others are set to perform at the show from 6.30 pm at the Our Lady of Fatima Church Hall, Bushe Street, Curepe.

Following her own experience with her mother, Martica Thomas, Estuary PR Managing Director Liza Miller identified an urgent need to create a platform for promoting care, empathy, compassion, kindness and love.

“We often take the simple things in life for granted such as our wondrous ability to breathe,” said Miller in a press release.

“Every day thousands of people suffer from lifelong ailments that compromise their ability to do basic daily functions as well as their quality of life. There are so many broken members of our society.

“How are we taking care of these neglected people who line our hospital emergency wards as they watch life’s clock tick?”

This fundraising series was conceptualised as a quarterly production, which will raise funds for various beneficiaries who face the trials of sustaining spiritual, emotional and physical well-being in the face of managing medical challenges.

Proceeds from the initial show will benefit Martica Thomas’ medical care.

Go to: bit.ly/HealWithMusic or connect on FB, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @estuaryPR and @Z4L4Music or email liza@estuaryPR.com or call 367-5295.