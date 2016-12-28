For 2017, I wish you good mental health

More than any other year, in 2016 I have come to know so many people who live with a mental illness or who have had to support a family member with a condition. Of course, it is no surprise to me because I have fully accepted that there is an overwhelming amount of undiagnosed illnesses among us.

I also know that debilitating stigma which exists making people cagey about their situations – illnesses, disorders, conditions, and challenges.

I encourage non-disclosure even while hoping that everyone would feel sufficiently comfortable to be open. But disclosure has its drawbacks in an ill-informed and intolerant society as ours.

That said, I have no wishes for the State for mental health for 2017 that I want to place here. To me, I hardly have hope because the policymakers are so busy grappling to “hush” crime since they are without a plan to curb the violence.

But 2016 should be celebrated for the spaces it has opened up in the lives of so many people. Week after week, I have had responses to either this feature or to the Facebook page Mental Health Matters (@MHIsUnderstood) which has provided much opportunity for meeting the needs of others.

I have peer counselled every age group from adolescence upwards and many have followed through with the advice. Among those who found aid with the recommended interventions, whether it was a psychiatrist or a Web page, some took time to call or write again to say how they were affected. That makes my advocacy fulfilling.

One recurring theme among those of us who live with mental illness (PMIs) is the concern, sometimes fear, of prescribed medication. I understand this issue from many angles since the struggle is active for me, also. Whenever I am recommended medication for mood stability many things come up as problematic. Foremost, is the fact that my weight changes when I medicate.

What I know though is that I am a better person when my mood is regulated. I accept that biologically I do not function like other people. But I also understand that almost everyone I know has a chronic health challenge for which they need medicines.

Very often this year I have had to remind people that if they had the flu they take meds, that if the doctor says they are hypertensive or they are living with diabetes or cardiovascular diseases they always take their medication. I have had to teach that it should be no different with psychiatric prescriptions.

But it is. It’s almost as if people assume once they take drugs for a mental illness they are confirmed as “mad.” It’s as if you become less of a person when you see a psychiatrist or a psychologist and it is all related to the lack of national education campaigns and the burgeoning unawareness.

Thankfully, I trust the heart surgeon as much as the dentist, the general practitioner and the psychiatrist. So this year when the pressures of life bore down on me, I sought a psychiatric intervention and willingly accepted that I needed to use meds along with my art for therapy, prayer and meditation, serenity and solitude. For the first time since I was a teenager, I began having anxiety attacks in 2016. It was a weird thing initially, so unexpected (because I wasn’t paying attention) that one night I almost called an ambulance. Then the knowledge kicked in and I knew exactly what to do, thankfully.

For me, a big part of living a contented and reasonably healthy life is having the knowledge of what portends. All of us should seek out such information. Everyone needs an understanding of these issues – even a basic understanding and level of acceptance.

I say that against the background of untold grief from among those who suicided and those who committed other negative acts of passion because they and those in their support system were without the appropriate information to help or to direct them to help.

I cannot erase from my heart the young man who almost told his mother that he would take his life and she, while listening to him felt he should have told her something. She missed every cue. Her lamentation after he had suicided was that “he could have tell me something.”

My chest tightens every time I think of this parent – so uninformed, so unaware, so blinded by the stigma, she could not hear the plea. It’s the same feeling I carry for the young mother who was postpartum depressive and who suicided.

Though these are sombre recollections, I hope that using it could inspire you to determine to educate yourself and those around you. Ask questions of people who have a better understanding. Do not doubt the statistics that say many of us are ill, do not let it get in the way of saving a life. Don’t just laugh and say “more outside than inside”.

For 2017, I wish you knowledge.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is pursuing the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: mindful.tt@gmail.com

