Flow to sponsor T&T Film Festival for three more years

Flow has announced that it will spend $5,730,060.00 over the next three years as the presenting sponsor for the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF).

A release said the continued partnership which was ten years old this year, was sealed by Flow MD Brian Collins and Festival Founder Bruce Paddington at a small ceremony at Flow’s Head Office at Victoria Square, Port-of-Spain at which the contract was signed taking the sponsorship which started in 2005 to 2018.

Collins said at the ceremony, “We consider the TTFF to be one of our flagship relationships. We signed on to support TTFF very soon after the event launched in Trinidad and Tobago and we’ve seen it grown into a major attraction on the T&T event calendar attracting local and overseas film aficionados. Through the TTFF I have seen local film grow from strength to strength and this year we saw three excellent and compelling films this year alone. For the past two or three years each year has seen at least two excellent films from Trinidad and Tobago and more if you consider the entire Caribbean. The TTFF has also spawned a thriving local Film Festival industry with events that focus on European films, environmental films and animated content as well.”

Bruce Paddington, Festival Founder and Director said, “We continue to be grateful to Flow as they have continued to be a leader in the private sector, shining a light to support the development and exposition of local and regional film. We’ve had many sponsors over the years and we’re thankful for all of them, however Flow has never wavered in working as hard as possible to ensure that we continue to grow as a Film Festival. We’re happy that they have signed on and look forward to building on the TTFF success over the next three years.”

The TTFF started in 2005 and celebrates films from and about the Caribbean and its diaspora, as well as from world cinema, through an annual festival and year-round screenings. In addition, the ttff seeks to facilitate the growth of Caribbean cinema by offering a wide-ranging industry programme and networking opportunities.