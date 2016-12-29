‘Let’s have honest debate on real issues’

We in the Natuc view economics, politics, productivity and religion as people-centred and therefore our discourse on the current state of the nation, recommendations for improvement and our plans for the new year will be devoid of the traditional and classical ivory tower analysis and statistics.

Natuc believes that economics and politics must be seen as part of any community. The well-being of any nation cannot be viewed in abstraction and must be aligned to the community. The community’s existence is based on the policies each government puts in place, be it educational, social, economic, political or legislative.

Natuc has no doubt that our society is disorganised and that the people have lost trust in all our institutions, which has led to a distinct disconnect between the people and all those who are placed with the responsibility and authority to govern our institutions.

We continue along the illusionary economic pathway that the standard-bearer for the success and well-being of the country is “balancing our budget”, “how much oil and gas money the offshore economy makes”, “how much forex is available to spend on non-productive items” and “which group gets what government contract”.

This continued deep-seated collective delusion that society is judged by its financial wealth and not the wellbeing of its citizens is the genesis for most of the social, economic and political problems that pervade our beloved T&T.

The question, then, is: “What can we do as a people to improve T&T for the benefit of all”?

It is Natuc’s view that our country has become too individualised, financialised, commercialised, commoditised and marketised, and this has led to the destruction of the very fabric of the society.

We must be truthful about the fact that we are the creators of our problems, and only we as citizens can collectively address and solve these societal problems. If we continue to bury our heads, we will remain in this perpetual morass. Until we realise that our insensitivity to the genuine needs of all citizens must take precedence over selfish needs, no amount of oil and gas money will save our country.

Natuc is therefore saying that the quality of the lives of our citizens lies in our culture, our educational system, our values and the capacity of each citizen to develop, based on individual needs and abilities.

Natuc in 2017 is desirous of initiating a new narrative, an honest and frank debate about the issues that need to be addressed in 2017. The issues include, but are not limited, to:

• productivity

• competitiveness of T&T

• accountability and transparency in public affairs

• the introduction of workers and trade self-directed enterprises

• crime and corruption.

Natuc stands committed to working in partnership and collaboration with the Government and all stakeholders on the basis of mutual respect and in the best interest of the workers and citizens of T&T.

To all citizens of T&T, may the words of Galatians 22:5 guide and encourage you throughout the year ahead: “On the other hand, the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith.”