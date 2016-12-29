Help our girls

We cannot go backward. “The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls,” said Michelle Obama.

The deteriorating state of our social, economic and political condition is, according to Roberta Clark, “…the result of our failure to make the connection between the systematic undervaluing of womanhood, gender inequality and abuse.”

Violence is learned behaviour. There will be no let up of the crime and violence and abuse against women and girls until we recognise and deal with the root causes, and change the learning.

There is therefore a need for a transformational call for action by public and private sectors and civil society to tackle the serious issues, including violence, negatively affecting the development of women and girls in the context of an acceptable national gender policy. We reject any attempt to take us backward to the rejected and unacceptable 2009 version of the national gender policy.

The way forward requires knowledge and understanding of our problems, application of analysis, and deriving meaning so as to create and implement sustainable, just and equitable solutions.

My work in 2017 will focus on three areas.

1. Girls’ development. Girls’ development is critical to national, social and economic success. Our future therefore depends on girls at this decisive age. The objective of the “Girls at 10” project is to enable girls at 10 to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. It will create safe spaces where girls will have opportunities to learn, grow and give back to their community. An impressive group of stakeholders and partners will be involved. The project will also provide age-appropriate services for the girls.

2. Household management. I will work with a financial institution to help improve household management skills, including household budgeting and meal planning. (The country is being run just as we do our households, without household spending plans; for instance, there is no crime plan, yet the police are expected to “do their work.”)

3. Build capacity in civil society organisations (CSOs). There is also in the making a process to strengthen civil society capacity for networking and engagement with the State and its agencies—all with a gender perspective. Many professional organisations have failed to provide leadership in the civil society sector in areas of good governance and environmental protection. CSOs have seen a significant change in their role and influence in society and politics. We have become important players in national and international governance. We therefore need to be prepared and proactive in our response to national problems. We must be open and transparent, engaging and responsive, and continually learning.

I am hopeful that women and girls, acting in solidarity, will take a stand and make a difference here in T&T in 2017.