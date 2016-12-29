Recession presents great opportunities

The Trinidad & Tobago Contractors Association (TTCA) views itself as a responsible developmental partner integral to not only the development but the success of T&T.

We recognise that our economy since 2008 has been in decline and has been experiencing the effects of contraction since 2009.

Only in 2013 did we experience a two per cent growth.

Today however we are in a period of economic recession and we accept this as such.

The term economic recession is not one that any national likes to hear and use of this term often engenders great fear among the citizenry, but, the TTCA believes that periods of economic recession can present great opportunities.

As a country we have the opportunity to make meaningful change in our productive sector and this can include the re-visitation of some of our exports in the agricultural sector.

We are of the view that the lands of former sugar manufacturer Caroni Ltd can be utilised for mechanised farming, in the production of food for local consumption and export.

This venture would require infrastructural development works in the area of access roads and drainage, the construction of manufacturing facilities, warehousing and shipping.

We can consider products such as mangoes, cassava, pawpaw and avocadoes in the short term and coconuts and guava in medium to long term.

There is the export of our services sector that has been sadly lacking.

For instance there is need for experienced senior public officers on the African continent.

Our music and entertainment industries, together with the construction services sector, can thrive and this would bring in remittances.

The area of tourism can act as a stimulus for construction sector activity on the large, medium and small scales in the construction of major hotels, the re-construction and rehabilitation of our historical sites in T&T.

Our sports sector, cricket, football/soccer hockey, swimming and track and field can all be utilised first on a regional basis and immediately thereafter on a extra-regional and even hemispheric level to create major sporting events that will attract foreign visitors and earn foreign exchange not only for our country but the region.

We believe that Carnival requires more of a business venture approach and less of a social programme approach whereby special interest groups take charge and develop a private sector, profit-oriented entity capable of patenting and branding our Carnival as a commercial event.

The knowledge-based economy has largely remained untapped.

It may seem trivial but we can create several simple similarities to already-in-use apps for the Caribbean region suited to our history and community.

T&T’s path to recovery requires the harnessing of several aspects of our society today and it would be remiss of our organisation if we fail to mention that much of a nation’s success hinges on the attitude of its people and in order to achieve new successes our nation would require a change of attitude and dedicated work towards reduced crime and lawlessness.

The year 2017 can represent a new beginning—or the furtherance of our stagnated economy.

It is our hope that the Government would sit with private sector representative bodies and have unbridled and frank discussions geared towards solutions for economic recovery as we firmly believe that together we can create the activities and investments necessary rekindling our economy.

Once agreed, there are very real opportunities that would allow the construction sector to effectively trigger the economy for a new sustainable level of growth.