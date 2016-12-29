Wand pledges continued support for its community projects

Women in Action for the Needy and Destitute (Wand) was formed as a charitable organisation back in 1998 to assist members and groups in depressed and often crime-ridden areas; to bring some measure of empowerment to marginalised women and children by facilitating the transference of a trade or skill; and to provide comfort and safety to our elderly and displaced children.

Eighteen years later, T&T is caught in the grasp of social and criminal turmoil, with violent crime on the upswing and atrocities against our women and children at disturbingly high rates.

As we examine the challenges faced by every public administration, we firmly believe the hope of societal empowerment rests in finding innovative and effective mechanisms for real collaboration between the public sector, private enterprise and civil society.

The myriad of public programmes and our education system are failing us. We are not closing the circle to address how we empower people, and how we mitigate the causes of poverty at the community level to ensure sustained progress.

We must agree that no single model can be applied across every community, but carefully examine the challenges of those communities most disenfranchised or in the clutches of criminal activity, and work with our businesses and civil society to support and reinforce positive change.

Importantly, we cannot be emotive or politically motivated. We must put into practice due diligence in execution of our programmes and practice the highest order of fiduciary duty and transparency.

Wand maintains its path to facilitating change continues to be in soliciting the much needed physical assets to support our communities and other civil organisations which are bringing services to needy and excluded groups.

Our Foundation operates on a fully voluntary basis delivering 100 per cent of donor funds to those projects we support.

We exercise the strictest disbursement practices, and the Foundation manages and monitors all projects, bar none.

In 2017 and beyond we will continue to build the capacity of communities to receive skills and training through their community and vocational centres with the aim of empowering our youth, providing much need training to our women and young men, while building community spirit, all the while monitoring progress so that we may remain agile and responsive.

For our elderly and children, we shall continue to support those organisations and institutions which deliver care and safe havens to the needy by providing appropriate physical environments—be it infrastructure or equipment.

We shall continue to provide an enabling environment for our women who have suffered through violence, substance abuse and abandonment to gently rehabilitate and recover, garner vocational skills and prepare for their return as productive members of their families and communities.

We will also be diligently working towards building our first transition home.

Wand remains humbled that our work can continue through the generous support of individuals, business and institutions but appeals to our Government to act more earnestly and willfully in finding real solutions to stem the waves of crime and social inequity