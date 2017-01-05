Angostura treats community

Angostura Limited hosted a Christmas party for 80 Senior Citizens and 150 children from various schools in the Beetham and Laventille area. Member of Parliament Laventille East Adrian Leonce as well as several councillors helped to distribute food hampers along with a ham, to the people they recommended.

Santa came to distribute the many gifts to the children after they indulged in festive food and drink, while members of the Barataria North Secondary School’s Hero’s Foundation team assisted with serving. They also provided entertainment through song and dance to the gathering.

As part of the company’s employee engagement strategy, the staff supported the Communications Department in a gift drive again this year and donated gifts and money which contributed significantly towards the event.

Angostura Limited has committed to assisting the St Phillip Primary School, situated on Bertie Marshall Boulevard (Old St Joseph Road), Laventille, and they were present along with the pre-school, Georgia’s Learning Centre on the Eastern Main Road, as well as the pre-school, Loving Hearts at the Laventille Community Complex.

Both young and old felt the spirit of Christmas and expressed their appreciation to the company for what was provided.