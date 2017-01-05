An antidote to Armageddon

Book review by

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

This book really belong to Diamandis, who is a technology entrepreneur, having founded several such companies and footed a US$10 million prize for a private space vessel competition, and an equivalent sum for anyone who invents a mile-per-gallon car.

He has degrees in molecular genetics and aerospace engineering, as well as a medical degree. So it would have been a bit much to expect him to be a good writer too, which is where Kotler comes in.

And Diamandis needs good prose to make the highly counter-intuitive argument of this book – to wit, that prosperity is the more likely future for human beings rather than scarcity. His thesis is, at first blush, even more bizarre since he starts by admitting that humanity uses 30 per cent more of our planet’s resources than we can replace, and for everyone to achieve European living standards would require three Earths and, for North American standards, five Earths.

But Diamandis asserts that the central problem is not scarcity but accessibility. “When seen through the lens of technology, few resources are truly scarce; they’re mainly inaccessible,” he and Kotler write. He uses solar energy as an example, noting that 5000 times more solar energy falls in the planet surface than we use in a year. “For the first time in history, our capabilities have begun to catch up with our ambitions.”

Diamandis confidently predicts that, within a generation, goods and services once reserved for the wealthy few will be available to everyone. To bolster his point, he notes that “Over the past 20 years, wireless technologies and the Internet have become ubiquitous, affordable, and available to almost everyone.” In this regards, he observes that “Africa has skipped a technological generation, bypassing the landline that stripe our Western skies for the wireless way.” Thus, a Masai warrior with a cell phone has better mobile phone capabilities than the president of the United States did 25 years ago.

“And if he’s on a smartphone with access to Google, then he has better access to information than the president did just 15 years ago,” they write.

The book has six sections divided into 19 wide-ranging chapters.

The first section is titled Perspective, and gives a historical background that would be a worthwhile book in itself; the second is called Exponential Technologies, in which Diamandis argues that the rate of technological progress provide solid grounds for abundance for all humanity.

The chapters cover issues from population growth to water supply to food production.

Diamandis and Kotler deal with the technological basis for optimism, and also provide policy prescription on issues like education and healthcare which, even if wrong-headed, can generate productive discussions.

While written in a plain and conversation style, this book is not easy reading, simply because it necessarily covers so many different topics.

Nor will local policy-makers find much to apply to a Third World nation.

However, the book is a useful corrective to the Armageddon mentality that has become so prevalent here and even in the developed nations.

More info

Abundance

• Peter H Diamandis & Steve Kotler. (Free Press, 2012)

ASIN: B005FLOGMM; 402 pages.