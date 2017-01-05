A Swami for all

Many people are journeying to Chase Village, Chaguanas in an attempt to meet Swami Jayanthi Kumaraswami – a female saint from Chennai, India. According to her followers, a meeting with a spiritual leader of her stature and purity is a rare and great honour. In addition, the Swami is one of the few female saints to have visited T&T.

She has been called “A Swami for the people” because she welcomes and imparts her wisdom to those of any faith. According to Visham Balroop, the Swami’s assistant, “She is not Hindu. Although born to a Hindu home, her philosophy is revolutionary and is beyond religion. She guides people of all religions, races and classes and she is a powerful saint.”

Swami Kumaraswami is known for telling people things about their past and future, about blockages in their life and for giving guidance on how to live happily and free from misery. She has formed a very close link to the Caribbean and its people over the 15 years that she has been visiting. All her services are free and she has been doing this selfless service since the age of ten.

She is the founder and leader of the Jai Sathya Mission of T&T (a local branch of an international charity) which helps underprivileged families, youth in education, animal welfare and feeding the poor. There is a lot of excitement about her visit since she is one of the few spiritual gurus in the world who teaches Mudra Meditation as it should be done. This is an ancient technique of meditation that concerns the five fingers and its pressure points in relation to the major organs in the body. It is both for physical and spiritual benefit. This type of meditation was never taught officially in Trinidad.

Curious as to if what the Swami says actually comes to pass or is accurate, T&T Guardian spoke to a few of her followers from Trinidad and other Caribbean nations who either met the Swami in their country or journeyed to Trinidad just to meet with her. She has followers from India, Guyana, Guadeloupe, St Lucia, Martinique and more.

Viviane from Martinique said of the Swami, “Swamiji gave me the light, the love and the joy in my life. My work has evolved with the blessings of Swamiji. The devotees from Martinique have evolved spiritually and professionally. Swamiji has healed devotees in Martinique with faith and devotion, even when she is physically away from us. Her teachings are beneficial to me and focused on the spiritual path. Swamiji is everything to me – my mother and my father. Actually I cannot describe what I feel for Swamiji. I live through it all. She is my god and my sunshine.”

One St Lucian, Marie said, “The most beautiful thing about my experience with Swami is she helped me to connect and reach other people who needed her divine work. I felt so blessed to be part of these healings, transformations through love and service to Swamiji. Personally she helped me to define my path and challenges and to increase my confidence in divine destiny. I received signs, symbols and abundance in many ways including financial. Her healing meditation was amazing. You had to be there to experience and understand.”

One devotee believes the Swami’s prayers helped her to become pregnant after trying for eight years.

“She asked me a few questions about if I get pain in my stomach and then said “Don’t worry, as soon as the next time you sleep with your husband you will get pregnant. She prayed for us and while praying I was feeling movements in my stomach. She blessed me and told me she will still be here when I get pregnant so return for guidelines as to what to do during pregnancy. Two weeks later, five pregnancy tests after, I was pregnant and I am now the proud mummy of a handsome one-year-old.”

Sri Kumaraswami has said of her mission, “When the sun shines and give its energy it gives to everything and everyone, it never discriminates.” She then urged people of this country to not discriminate against each other and to live in harmony.

The Swami said it is her desire to teach people how to live and get rid of suffering. Saying that she is a revolutionary saint who wants to break the rules, the Swami soon plans to visit Haiti – a place many have avoided.

Info

The swami will be in Trinidad until the end of January. Anyone wanting to meet with her can call 397-6599 or 324-0595. In January she will be hosting a puja and satsangh (where participants will be allowed to ask questions and receive answers) at the Divali Nagar, Endeavour, Chaguanas from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.