The Works of Carlisle Chang

This year the Art Society of T&T will celebrate 75 years of existence. To start off this special milestone and in continuation of its Iconic series, the ASTT is staging a special exhibition of the works of the late Carlisle Chang.

The formal opening exhibition, titled Carlisle Chang: Iconic Artist of Trinidad and Tobago takes place on January 9 from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Society’s headquarters, Jamaica Boulevard and St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, a release said.

Chang, whose works have been part and parcel of T&T’s culture, was commissioned to create several works of art during his lifetime.

Two of the most valuable gifts Chang has given to the nation are the designs for the coat of arms and national flag for independence from Britain in 1962.

He has also created many public works of sculpture, including ‘Conquerabia’, cast in cement, outside the Port-of-Spain City Hall, and The inherent Nobility of Man which was located at the Piarco Airport but was sadly demolished during the airport’s expansion.

He was also the recipient of the Humming Bird medal in 1964 and continued working until his passing in 2001.

The Carlisle Chang collection was inscribed on the Trinidad and Tobago Memory of the World Register in 2010. The exhibition runs until February 10. Admission is free.

GALLERY HOURS

Mondays to Fridays: 10am to 6pm • Saturdays: 10 am to 4pm • Sundays: Closed • For more info, call 622-9827 or send an email to exhibitions@artsocietytt.org