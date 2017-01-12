Flow hosts magical treat for Lady Hochoy students

Students and staff of the Lady Hochoy Vocational Centre in Cocorite were all smiles last month when staff of Flow visited them to host a magical Christmas treat complete with clowns, magic tricks, parang and dancing.

Sr Margarita Chan, Principal of the Lady Hochoy Vocational Centre, which provides education and training to differently abled students and adults said, “Every year the children look forward to the Christmas Treat hosted by Flow. It’s a chance for the students to dance and sing, and be entertained and of course they’re always excited about the gifts from Santa Claus.”

The show got off to a roaring start around mid-morning with an energetic performance from Los Buenos Parranderos followed by entertaining magic tricks by Tinkerbell the Clown. Following lunch, students of the Centre and staff of Flow took the stage with songs and dancing before Santa Claus stopped by to deliver presents to all staff and students.

Trudy De Verteuil, Director of Communications and Stakeholder Relations for Flow said in a release, “While this is our second year hosting this treat for the students of Lady Hochoy Vocational Centre, we feel very strongly that it must remain an event on our calendar simply because the students enjoy it and our staff who are present enjoy it as well. It’s really important that we stop ever so often during the annual year to ensure that we continue to be connected with those for whom we work and who we support within the community. Lady Hochoy is one of our treasured partners and we’re happy to spend this time and to bring some Christmas Cheer.”