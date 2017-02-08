Social media and preserving positivity

“It’s all over for us folks…there’s nothing more to say.” That was the expression of my learned friend, for whom I have the utmost respect, a Facebook post following the weekend news of the murder at MovieTowne.

Just before that I had been the recipient of a very vicious reminder about my mother’s privacies (bless her soul).

It seems to me that our roads are now proprietary and I have no deed, no license or permission, no need-for-speed vehicle; I am a hindrance to PH hustlers, maxi taxis et al.

I am a cautious and gracious driver, hardly one to commit an offence but I usually get cussed out for that very cautiousness.

Last Sunday’s abuse was because one driver allowed me to cross one lane and the other thought my egress into “his” lane was of some nuisance value.

He needed to either slow down or stop. Instead, he hits gas and shouted sundry obscenities about my mother. He looked no older than my son.

Not to cast aspersions on youth, let me remind you that I have had such a cussing from a man who could have been my dad, which left me crying in a tight bundle on the shoulder of the road.

That time I made an illegal turn unknowingly, following a driver who I assumed knew the route due mainly to the confidence with which he made the turn.

The hurt of the abuse on the weekend was still sharp in my mind when the news broke of the viciousness at MovieTowne. Somehow, in the former road-rage abuse I saw the metaphor for the later violence.

I lamented the disrespect we show each other.

I longed for the self-discipline that is a thing of the past for many. A time when we showed respect to adults and knew the consequences to not do so, consequences that altogether worked to keep a more sober society. We had respect. We had self-restraint. We were a disciplined society.

As I scrolled through my account there were many expressions about the MovieTowne incident.

And while I was following a thread, someone posted the bloodied body of the deceased right in the middle of the conversation.

That started another firestorm. Angry expressions went back and forth between those who felt it was another level of abuse to post the woman’s body, especially cruel to her relative and friends.

Others felt that people wanted/needed to see.

“NOT ON MY TIMELINE. ANYONE WHO CRAZY ENOUGH TO POST THAT WOMAN PICTURE ON MY TIMELINE WOULD BE IMMEDIATELY UNFRIENDED. TRY MIH!”

That was the screaming threat that came from one side of the debate. And you could feel the vehemence coming off the mobile phone’s screen with uncanny life.

I put down my phone and went through the evening trying to remember when last I felt safe. I wondered how much impact the real time of social media was having on me.

I tried to think what some people derive from posting the daily crime count (not the “rate” as we commonly say), from engaging in constant banter on national security, throwing words, calling names, condemning people, criticising inaction, cussing “intelligence”, and casting blame on this or that party.

It was/is disturbing. And in this world of “alternative facts,” I do not imagine that the landscape is going to improve for most of us who hold dearly to values and virtues. The incidence and prevalence of crime are cruel realities.

The manner in which the information is delivered and the desire to be first with the information, to my mind is producing another syndrome that can impact, invade even, the thoughts and action of those who use or overuse the media. So just how do we maintain positivity in view of our current scenario?

Christian D Larson wrote these resolves that have proven very useful (www.yourlifeyourway.net).

Larson is a renowned prolific writer of new-thought books who believed that people have tremendous latent powers, which could be harnessed for success with the proper attitude.

• Promise yourself to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.

• To talk health, happiness, and prosperity to every person you meet.

• To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.

• To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true.

• To think only of the best, to work only for the best and expect only the best.

• To be enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.

• To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to greater achievements of the future.

• To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.

• To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticise others.

• To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear, and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.

Blessings.

Caroline C Ravello