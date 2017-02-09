Excellent overview in Bullying in Schools

This short guide is 12th in a series on various topics that police departments have to grapple with.

It gives an excellent overview of the causes and nature of bullying, along with remedies, although prey to ideological and politically correct biases.

Research on school bullying is relatively recent, having started only 40 years ago in Norway.

Unfortunately, most of the subsequent research has been done in developed nations which, being far less violent societies than our own, may not have remedies applicable to our schools.

Nonetheless, the basic findings are probably universal.

“Research from some countries has shown that, without intervention, bullies are more likely to develop a criminal record than their peers, and bullying victims suffer psychological harm long after the bullying stops,” says the guide.

It notes that bullies tend to be “aggressive and dominant and slightly below average intelligence.”

They also enjoy at least normal popularity among their school peers and have high self-esteem, contrary to popular belief.

Bullying includes acts ranging from assault to tripping to rumour-mongering to name-calling. The guide notes, however, that “Not all taunting, teasing and fighting among school-children constitutes bullying.

“Rather, bullying entails repeated acts by someone perceived as physically or psychologically more powerful,” the guide explains.

The guide also avoids a typical pc trap, noting that girls also bully, but usually through teasing, spreading rumours, and social isolation.

Boys, as everyone already knows, bully physically most of the time.

“Girls tend to bully girls, while boys bully both boys and girls,” Sampson says, but then gives in to pc by asserting that “studies indicate that boys are more likely to bully than girls.”

But the forms of bullying girls do, as listed by the guide itself, are inherently more difficult to detect.

The guide also cited an American study which found that black students were less likely to report being bullied than Hispanics and whites, but doesn’t explain if this is because African-American children are bullied less and just don’t report it.

The glaring omission here is that the racial group most targeted by bullies are East Asians and the most frequent perpetrators are black youths.

The guide notes that most students do not report incidents of bullying to adults, for reasons ranging from fear of retaliation to shame at not being able to stand up for themselves to not wanting to be a tattle-tale.

After this list, Sampson notes, “Similarly, many sexual assault and domestic violence victims keep their abuse secret from the police”, without noting the gender imbalance in this regard, since men are less likely to make such reports even though men are equally or more subject to domestic violence than women.

In respect to measures, the guide does not focus on police interventions, although the series is aimed at law enforcement officers.

Rather, the guide notes: “There is a strong belief that the degree of the school principal’s involvement helps determine the level of bullying.”

Although centred on societies quite unlike our own, this guide can still provide the broad outlines of an effective anti-bullying policy, which certainly hasn’t been developed in T&T yet.

