Handbook of Trinidad Cookery tells revealing history

There is a vibrant debate among some anthropologists about the mastery of fire and the suggestion that the transition of early hominids to a more sophisticated lifeform, humans, resulted from the use of fire in cooking.

In many instances, fire for the preparation of food appeared to be an even more compelling necessity than its use in order to keep warm.

The history of food thus pretty much seems to be the history of mankind and vice versa.

Food historians follow from this by studying the impact of food on society and of society on the food consumed.

Enter Danielle Delon’s edition of A Handbook of Trinidad Cookery, 1907 to prove the point that food and the methods of preparation are intrinsic elements of human development and perhaps tell us more about the history of societies than other recorded antecedents.

This handsomely bound, beautifully illustrated compilation of early recipes is in fact much more than a cookbook, however much Delon modestly asserts in her preface that the publication “merely aims to share with you some of the recipes that we used in the island more than 100 years ago.” It is much more than that.

The foreword, written by the late Angelo Bissessarsingh, and the extensive introductory segment by Delon constitute an authoritative account of the historical and cultural conditions that gave rise to the culinary preferences of early 20th century Trinidad.

The amazing illustrations are by artist, Ingrid Newman and graphic design by Candice Lee Chow.

Originally compiled more than 100 years ago by Agnes EM Lickford, wife of a Sangre Grande based English civil servant, the selection of dishes spans a wide variety of styles and cultural influences.

Bissessarsingh reckons, for instance, that while the main contributors were largely white, Anglican women the actual preparation of the dishes described would have been at the hands of African and Indian cooks who contributed their own touch.

For example, Bissessarsingh surmises that Sarah Morton’s “Indian” recipes arose out of her experiences as the wife of Rev John Morton, the Canadian missionary who led the Presbyterian Church’s Canadian Mission to the Indians.

It was she, for example, who contributed Banni Singh’s recipe for Curry Powder.

Other important contributors to the original publication were Taafe O’Connor, mother of the late oil executive and history writer, PET O’Connor, and EL Bovell, wife of Edward Lycott Bovell who had moved to Trinidad from Barbados to take over management of the Cocal Estate in Manzanilla.

Delon was gifted a copy of A Handbook of Trinidad Cookery by Peggy Bovell who is the daughter-in-law of Edward Bovell and his second wife, Jessie Bovell nee Trestrail.

The EL Bovell connection, and her Manzanilla roots, explain the chip-chip soup which makes use of crushed tania while O’Connor contributes an oyster soup served with “croutons of bread fried in butter.” Reference to oysters, in this instance, is from the canned stuff and not the Manzanilla variety which is used in the technique later prescribed for Oysters Roasted in the Shell.

In 1907 it was also apparently not a problem to prepare a Turtle Soup with the stewed meat commingled in a brew that includes salt beef and pork, laced with a combination of herbs and spices.

This is a different recipe from Mrs Liddelow’s Morocoy (land turtle) Stew which calls for some salt pork but is heavy on the limes, pepper, garlic and vinegar.

There is a separate morocoy recipe which prescribes a detailed method for preparing the meat. “Should the morocoy be old and tough, it should be half cooked the day before.”

In the Meats and Entrées section, there are recipes for preparing beef, chicken and pork together with a variety of “wild meat” such as agouti, lappe and porcupine.

All of these can at other times be added to the brew in the preparation of Pepper-Pot, influenced largely by the Guyanese recipe that includes generous amounts of cassareep.

Bovell also has her version of the dish a bit heavier on the pork and also calling on the traditional method of adding cold cooked meat with fresh cassareep to the mix on a daily basis.

The recipe for “Pilau” (Pelau) seems to have endured over the years though it is proposed that “the fowl should be fat and not too young.”Readers are also advised on the preparedness of porcupines for roasting.

“A young porcupine,” the instructions say, “may be known by the whiteness of its claws; as if these are yellow, it is useless to cook it as nothing can make it palatable.”

But it’s not all meaty exotica. The Puddings and Sweet Dishes section offers up two versions of Banana Pudding and Morton’s Baked Bananas which calls for a sprinkling of sugar and a few sticks of cinnamon. The mango desserts include Mango Fool which uses stewed green mangoes and a Mango Stew by Morton who recommends “Peters” mango “or any other mild mango.”

A Handbook of Trinidad Cookery, 1907 is a difficult book to put down, except perhaps to stir the next pot. There are as many goodies for the foodies as there is material for the history buffs.

The historical photos and illustrations that occupy the first section of the publication are golden and Delon’s narrative betrays a deep knowledge of Trinidad and Caribbean history.

Households would perhaps be best advised to have two copies of this new edition of the country’s first published cookbook by the author of Bridges of Trinidad and Tobago and Ice Age Trinidad. One copy should be at hand in the kitchen, the other in the library as a reliable insight into life in Trinidad 110 years ago.

• A Handbook of Trinidad Cookery, 1907 will be launched on February 13 under the auspices of First Citizens at the bank’s Corporate Centre in Port-of-Spain.