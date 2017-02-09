Trimont College assists Alta’s sponsor-a-student project

Last December when Alta’s weekly column featured an article that called for the public’s assistance to sponsor an Alta student, the young men of Trimont College responded.

On January 27, the boys of Trimont College, Diego Martin, together with volunteer parents of the school’s PTA, hosted their first Alta Tuck Shop. One class from the junior school and another from the upper school collaborated and brought in their favourite snack items, which was donated to the PTA Tuck Shop. The sales on that day yielded approximately $1,200 which to the boys was equivalent to sponsoring two Alta students.

While the parents and teachers all recognise it is good to teach children corporate social responsibility in the Citizenship Class they attend, this practical exercise provides the boys with a valuable life lesson. For the boys of the junior school in particular the notion that there are adults amongst us who cannot do what they do so easily every day in their classrooms, that is; to read and write, was an eye-opening realisation for them.

Thus when the opportunity came to purchase snacks that they understood was going towards helping an adult to read and write they were happy to part with their allowances. PTA parents who volunteered their time at the Tuck Shop expressed their joy to see the boys come out of their comfort zone to spend extra even on their classmates. The teachers too joined in by purchasing snacks for the boys in their classes, all for a worthy cause.

This initiative will continue on the last Friday of each month during the school year with the classes from both the junior and upper school alternating to host the monthly Alta Tuck Shop. With such a positive and encouraging response from the first Alta Tuck Shop some parents of the other classes have conveyed they are patiently awaiting their son’s class turn to host their Alta Tuck Shop to join their sons in baking treats to donate for such a worthy cause.

For the young men of Trimont College this opportunity to help Alta sponsor-a-student project is going beyond fundraising for a good cause as it has garnered excitement, engagement and enjoyment among the boys, parents and teachers of Trimont College.

Alta is extremely grateful to the individuals, groups and companies who donate to our sponsor-a-student programme. Sponsoring a student helps Alta as it covers the cost of training and equipping the teacher, providing materials for the students, advertising so students know about the classes, record keeping and enabling guidance from Alta for the class teachers and administration.

You can opt to sponsor a specific student if you know anyone enrolled in the Alta programme, sponsor a student taking Alta classes in your community or let Alta pick a student for you. In October 2017, you will receive a progress report highlighting your student’s achievements and recommendations for further advancement. Should your student be unable to continue Alta classes, Alta will assign another student to you.

More info

If you’re interested in sponsoring an Alta student, give us a call at 624-2582 or send us a message on Facebook (Alta TT).

We’re open from 8 am – 5 pm, Monday to Thursday and 8 am – 4 pm on Fridays. Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor-a-student. Call 624-2582 or email Altapos.tt@gmail.com for more info. Keep up with Alta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: ALTA TT