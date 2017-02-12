King of Midnight Robbers

When Damian Whiskey was a stand­ard four primary school pupil his teacher forced him to become a Midnight Robber as a means to help him overcome his shyness.

“I was actually forced to be a Midnight Robber in primary school 28 years ago. I was a nerd in primary school, a teacher’s pet, real nerd, first in test that kind of thing and my standard four teacher Miss Harewood felt I needed to break out of my shell,” Whiskey said.

“I went to Belmont Boys’ RC and the West Indi­an Reference Library was in Belmont so they had a Midnight Robber competition and she was into poetry and she decided to enter myself and my best friend into the competition,” he said.

“She felt I was a good student but the only thing that was missing was that I needed to get out of that shell, that I was an introvert so she entered me into the competition.”

Miss Harewood wrote two speeches and gave Whiskey and his best friend one each.

“She said, ‘you are doing this, I have a speech for you and I don’t want to hear anything else,’” Whiskey said.

Whiskey said he and his best friend trained and learned to recite their respective speeches. Then the big day came.

“Of course, it was no budget, not low budget, no budget, so we wore black jerseys, black pants, black shoes, got a garbage bag, my best friend and I shared the garbage bag so we cut it in half, he had half for his cape and I had half for mine. We had one straw hat so when he finished performing and I came on after, he passed me the hat,” Whiskey said.

“We drew out some skulls and bones on copybook paper and we used paper glue to glue it on to our capes and our clothes.”

Whiskey said the judges for the competition were renowned Midnight Robbers Brian Honore and An­drew ‘Puggy’ Joseph.

“I was scared out of my wits, I was petrified and I went on to perform and I was shaking so much that the skull and bones that I stuck started to fall off and I still had to deliver the speech. It was therapy,” Whiskey said.



Despite everything, however, Whiskey placed second in the competition. Because of this success, Whiskey’s father entered him in another Midnight Robber competition at the Burrokeets Sport and Recreational Club.

“When I reached there now I was compet­ing against the same two people who were the judges (Honore and Joseph) in the last competition and some other guys,” Whis­key said.

Whiskey came third behind Honore and Joseph.

“The format of the competition was that you come out and deliver your speech and then you come back for a second rounds and battle, but I only had one speech, the same one my teacher gave me,” he said.

Based on that performance, Joseph asked Whiskey to join his Midnight Robber band, Mystery Raiders and provided him with a costume.

“I was able to name myself and my so­briquet was ‘The Son of Doom, Darkness and Death’,” Whiskey said.

Whiskey used that name until 2008 when he changed it to Midnight Griot. In that year, Whiskey said he had a “re­awakening”.

“I used to pay attention to the history of the mas and so on, but I kind of had a re­awakening into the mas in 2008 and started to really dig deep into studying the history of the mas,” he said.

In 2008, while he was in Guyana perform­ing, Whiskey said he was approached by two African students who recognised the Midnight Robber as a character known as the Griot in their country.

Whiskey said he researched the Griot and his pores raised.

As a result of this, Whiskey changed his sobriquet.

“Midnight Griot being the Midnight part of the Midnight Robber and the Griot to pay tribute to the original character,” he said.

The Midnight Robber’s speech known as “Robber Talk” is derived from the tradition of the West African Griot.

The Griot was the historian of the villages in West Africa and its storyteller.

“He was the historian in the village, this was Africa with all the rich civilisation they had but there was no library to store the information so this individual was entrusted with the history, the stories, the sayings, so he was a repository for everything. And the best way to deliver that kind of boring information is to have some style or flair,” he said.

“I decided that if I changed my name I can at least start the conversation and let people know where the Midnight Robber originated from,” he said.

“Sometime I will give a speech and people think you are making it up on the spot but sometimes you spend two weeks in the library researching a particular topic. It may take a day to write it but you have to put in the work,” he said.

The Midnight Robber’s costume includes a wide brimmed hat, cape and boots.

Whiskey makes his own costume.

Last year, Whiskey was crowned Midnight Robber with his costume “In Search of El Dorado”. He spent a week making it.

He will be defending his title this year—on February 22 at Victoria Square.

“There are young people involved but not in very large numbers and I think that it is my responsibility to change that,” he said.