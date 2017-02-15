Not a day too late to improve self-love

There’s no denying these are difficult times. Yet, most people have lived with some level of struggle so it’s important that when we measure personal trials those are not heightened by or pooled with the troubles occurring in the wider society.

That’s not to say that societal ills such as the incidence of crime and violence should not affect you. Rather, this is about defining and designing individual headspace to treat with those issues/problems common to us all while cultivating self-preservation.

It is important to remind ourselves each day of the pricelessness of life. That entails setting aside the day’s troubles and creating sufficient opportunities to reflect on the blessings of being alive, which easily can be overlooked. It requires treating with the mental exercise of self-awareness in our everyday attempt at propagating self-love.

For me, I try to enjoy the life I have. Sometimes the “hand dealt” seems so unfair, useless, so out of the game, yet learning to manage such challenges is essential to capturing the favour of each day, each situation, each moment.

Contentment is accepting today’s version of yourself as the best for today and leaving the focus on tomorrow’s improvement for tomorrow. Reminding yourself to embrace all the good of the universe as one deserving of such richness is essential to the process. For those reasons, I’m in constant awe of how much I possess, even while contemplating the lack of some rudimentary things in my life.

Some people never have to think of lack or wanting. They live in comfort, if not luxury, their needs being reasonably met; others exist in simple oblivion to cares. God bless them both. For the rest, we have to signpost our progress carefully, taking watchful stock of everything – time, money, friends, family, et al.

Self-love and the art of living and remaining positive have been the focus of much literature aimed at teaching or helping us to harness the best of each day. These come with sufficiently meaningful instructions to help us through almost every difficulty.

In the middle of crisis, however, we are often hard-pressed to recall the necessary teachings for an optimistic mind frame. I have learned over the years to write my chosen guiding principles on index cards or Post-It Notes and keep them before me for quick reference.

These I have placed on bathroom or dressing room mirrors, refrigerators, on walls and on phones. I remember a particular reminder on the inside of the bathroom door, which provided opportunity for contemplation each day. Whatever works for you as a prompt to focus your development of self-love and self-preservation can be employed.

Today, I am offering my best tips from over the years, as my post-Valentine’s gift of love to you. They come not a day too late and, I guarantee, they would outlast the roses, stuffed toys, and especially the chocolates that “keep on giving” long after February.

