Historical cookbook launched

A vital piece of T&T’s culinary history made its way back into the mainstream with the February 13 launch of A Handbook of Trinidad Cookery 1907 edited by Danielle Delon.

The book was originally compiled more than 100 years ago by Agnes EM Lickford, wife of a Sangre Grande-based English civil servant and the selection of dishes spans a wide variety of styles and cultural influences.

In a recent review of the book Wesley Gibbings said, “this handsomely bound, beautifully-illustrated compilation of early recipes is in fact much more than a cookbook, however much Delon modestly asserts in her preface that the publication ‘merely aims to share with you some of the recipes that we used in the island more than one hundred years ago.’ It is much more than that.”

The foreword was written by the late historian Angelo Bissessarsingh, and features an extensive introductory segment by Delon that gives an definitive account of the historical and cultural conditions that gave rise to the culinary preferences of early 20th century Trinidad.

The illustrations are by artist Ingrid Newman and graphic design by Candice Lee Chow.

The launch was held under the auspices of First Citizens at its Corporate Centre at Queen’s Park East, Port-of-Spain. There were remarks by Delon, historian Dr Bridget Brereton and Jennifer Avey whose mother Peggy Bovell gave an original copy to Delon.

Monday’s launch was titles A Taste of Steel and also featured Lopinot steelband Supernovas, led by Amrit Samaroo. The band is being sponsored by First Citizens.