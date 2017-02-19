Breast safety on the road this Carnival

It is that time of the year—Carnival 2017, the greatest show on earth—it is a time to party, frolic and display that well-earned gym body in your lovely decorated costumes. Ladies, I hope you have done a proper bra-fitting before purchasing your carnival costume, as you would not like the after effects from prancing the streets come Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

As simple as it may seem, proper bra-fitting is very important with regard to breast health, it is just as important as having your breast screening done.

On a regular basis, many women tend to purchase a bra because of its sexy appearance and style rather than the comfort and fit.

Statistics have shown that more that 85 per cent of women are wearing the wrong bra size.

Women, your breasts change throughout your life from puberty to menopause and beyond, and it is recommended to visit a bra-fitting specialist at least once every six months, as bra sizes can also vary due to the type of material used, different manufacturers, and many styles and designs.

The bra size you wore last Carnival certainly would not be the same this year and with continuous poor-fitting next year, the size will change as well.

Our breasts are composed of adipose (fat) tissue, glandular epithelium, ducts, blood vessels, collagen supporting fibres, and the skin being the outermost layer which is resting upon our chest wall with muscles.

The breast, however, is soft and pliable as any tissue in the entire human body, therefore poorly fitting bras can displace this tissue pushing it under the arm.

Many women are not aware of proper breast-care techniques, hence wearing ill-fitting garments that give little to no support and redirect the breast tissue, impeding circulation and lymphatic drainage.

Ladies, if you value your beauty and health this Carnival, you should perform regular self-breast examination to investigate the presence of lumps, bumps, heat and soreness, which should be done in conjunction to wearing a correctly fitted, properly supporting bra.

If your breasts are unprotected and unsupported while parading the streets and crossing the stage, it is subjected to bumping and bruising, as well as stretch and movement to the pull of gravity with every step, jump and wave.

Some of the major features to assess when purchasing a bra are:-

•Cups

•Underwires

•Centre panels

•Bra back

•Shoulder straps

Some features of a good supportive bra are:

•All the breast tissue must be encompassed by the supportive cup.

•Support must be from beneath the breast, rather than the shoulder straps.

•There should not be any pressure to redirect the breast and restrict circulation.

•The support should be firm enough to reduce most of the motion of the breast.

•Soft fabric should be used.

•The middle of your bra should be lying flat on your chest in front.

It is not too late, there are still a few days away from the greatest show on earth. So ladies, this Carnival protect your breasts. Always wear a proper fitting bra to ensure that even after you jump, wave and misbehave, your girls are intact, not just for Carnival but beyond. Feel free to visit your specialist breast centre for more advice on proper bra-fitting and breast health advice and tips, as well as get your comprehensive breast screening done. Enjoy a fast wine as it is your time now ladies. Have an enjoyable Carnival 2017. All the breast!!

Jyoti Priya Deonarine (RR)

Mammographer Pink Hibiscus Breast Health Specialists