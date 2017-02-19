From sickly to super!

Kavita Kissoon has been facing medical challenges since she was a child. Over the years, she developed several chronic illnesses and since 2009, she learnt that her skin disorder was called Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a rare and incurable disease which affects mobility (even causing temporary disabilities), and which can be extremely painful and uncomfortable and influence anxiety/depression.

As a result of this chaotic mix, she was experiencing symptoms and at risk for other complications. She was stuck in a vicious cycle as treating any of the ailments caused problems with another and then another. After surgical intervention in early 2016, Kissoon was left with two ailments—one of which is very easy to manage and the second which is Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

However, it seems at this time that the once rare incurable illness may actually be cured. Her life has changed dramatically and her ‘medical challenges’ are no more. The surgical intervention comes with new specifications and management but she has support from various professionals including a nutrition consultant, personal trainer and others who help her with her holistic approach to health management.

She is now able to commit to her fitness goals without having to “stop and reboot” for hospital surgeries or stays, and is no longer on any medication. As a result of her experiences, she has developed a passion for and would like to move into a career in hospital administration “to be on the other side for a change and to help those like me”. She is also writing a book to support others who are challenged by multiple ailments and find it psychologically overwhelming as well as those who interface with such people to help and guide them in supporting their loved ones.

Kissoon said she receives emails, calls and visits often from people wanting to learn more or get guidance and support specifically with anxiety and she is always happy to work with them.

Kissoon loves rescuing animals, spinning, running, boxing, yoga, kayaking and is an avid reader—primarily self-help, new age, philosophical and inspirational content. She enjoys motivational videos and videos by Sadhguru, Ajahn Brahm, Dr Wayne W Dyer and Mooji on youtube.

Tell us about your health challenges.

From my early days of birth, I had challenges health-wise. One thing led to another and up to mid-2016, I was juggling a number of illnesses and complications along with potential for more. Treatment of any single illness influenced problems with another which in turn influenced a third and so on, keeping me in a cycle of chaos. In late 2015, I met a team of doctors who found a surgical solution to break the cycle. In April 2016, with the help of many financial contributors, I was able to transform my life significantly. Before meeting this new team, I thought I had tried just about ‘everything’ and had met many doctors who made me feel hopeless. We needed an “aggressive approach” to break the cycle. I am now left with just two illnesses. One is very easy to manage and the second is supposed to be rare and incurable but there is a possibility that it has, in fact, been cured.

Naturally, managing so many ailments comes with anxiety and many visits by self-doubt and fear. On the other side, there is the desire and will to go beyond surviving into thriving. I’ve always been “the weird one” who from an early age would seek out self-help sources of information, would ‘meditate’ before it ‘became cool’ and it got me mocked a lot (still I am, almost daily) but I knew why I was doing it. I understood the difference I felt. It fuelled gaining a clear appreciation for my purpose and helps me to stay aligned to such whilst pursuing my defined goals.

What is your approach to well-being?

Components of fitness include resilience, endurance, strength, flexibility and cardio-respiratory health. Underlying all of these is self-love. I believe in a holistic approach to health. It extends from your thoughts to your food choices to your associates to your exercise programmes and back to your thoughts. It works best when your mind, body, and soul are in union.

I’m now vegan. I’m not sure if anyone is ever 110 per cent vegan...but I do make a conscious effort towards it and that, for me, is the most important thing. I remember reading about slaughter houses when I was very young—somewhere between ages seven-11. From a young age, I pursued a spiritual path. I learnt about what veganism actually is in 2016. I found myself throughout my life always questioning why I could not bear to watch an animal die, why I would feel so connected to the environment and earth, yet I was a meat eater who kept ‘trying’ vegetarianism and failing at it. I always felt guilty for eating meat and had no idea then of the dairy industry. Going fully plant-based has changed my life. I feel cleaner, leaner, stronger, faster, connected, at peace within knowing that I contribute not just to the animals but to protecting the planet, helping endangered species, taking a stand for justice, protecting the rainforest, and influencing a more peaceful world.

You seem to have a lot of fitness hobbies, which one brings you to tears?

I think running is the most emotional experience for me because I always remember the days when I would put on my bandages and walk slowly and cry because it was so painful and so uncomfortable. I just kept thinking “one foot in front of the other”. Now I can run indoors consistently for three miles and outdoors consistently for 1.5 miles. This is a huge accomplishment for me and for someone with my ‘rare incurable illness’ which pretty much keeps people away from any sort of physical exercise. When I look back, I’ve come a really long way and I have a lot of people to thank for that.

What advice do you have for others?

It is critical to be clear about who you are and what you are about. That way, no matter how much the world shakes you, you bend but never break. I am not sure where this quote comes from but it means a lot to me “When your roots are deep, there is no reason to fear the wind.” In the movie, The Prince of Egypt, there is a song that speaks to “a single thread in a tapestry though its colours brightly shine, could never see its purpose in the pattern of the grand design”. Each one of us has a lot to offer the world—it may take time and effort to find our purpose but once you do and you are aligned, you find all the right people and things and your life starts falling into place. Of course, you break alignment sometimes, but your practice helps you to reconnect. Never give up hope: things change every day. Keep going.

Kissoon can be contacted at kavitakissoon83@gmail.com